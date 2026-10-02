Culture - Sports

International friends impressed by Vietnamese culture

As part of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the festival organising committee, on October 2 hosted an international delegation on a tour of the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune.

International participants experience the Central Highlands cultural space. (Photo: VNA)
International participants experience the Central Highlands cultural space. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As part of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the festival organising committee, on October 2 hosted an international delegation on a tour of the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune.

The programme offered an opportunity to showcase the distinctive heritage values of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups while strengthening connections and promoting cultural exchanges between Vietnam and international friends.

The delegation began its journey at the Ancestral Worship Ritual Area, a site of profound cultural and spiritual significance that embodies the historical, architectural and traditional values associated with the nation’s roots and honours the Hung Kings.

The delegates then visited the cultural spaces of the Muong, Ta Oi and Central Highlands ethnic groups, discovering their distinctive traditions through rituals, performing arts and hands-on activities.

May, a member of the delegation from Mexico, said she was impressed by the experience. Impressed by the activities, she said that they help her and other members of the delegation gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture.

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International friends enjoy the Central Highlands cultural space. (Photo: VNA)

She noted that there are many similarities between Vietnamese and Mexican cultures. As part of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, experiencing these activities in person helps bring cultures closer together, which is truly meaningful and appropriate, she said, adding that the food was also delicious and left a strong impression.

One of the highlights of the programme was an experience at the Central Highlands Sculpture Garden, which showcases the distinctive cultural values of ethnic communities in the region.

The delegation also visited the Khmer pagoda and village and the Cham tower. Their distinctive architecture and recreated landscapes offered the visitors further insights into the diversity of the culture, beliefs and daily life of Vietnam’s ethnic communities. The programme also featured traditional Vietnamese cuisine, creating further opportunities for cultural interaction and exchange.

Usman Shakeel from Pakistan said visiting the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is one of the most memorable experiences of his trip.

The village is one of the most wonderful and memorable experiences for him. The scenery is beautiful, the people are friendly and the food is delicious, he said.

With its message of celebrating cultural diversity and strengthening connections among communities, the tour of the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism was a practical and meaningful activity within the framework of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #second Cultures of the World Festival #Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture #Vietnamese culture Ha Noi
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