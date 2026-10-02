Vietnam, Mexico seek to deepen substantive parliamentary cooperation

Mexico City (VNA) – A delegation from the Office of the National Assembly (NA), led by the office’s Vice Chairman Pham Dinh Toan, is paying a working visit to Mexico from September 28 to October 2 as part of the Vietnamese legislature’s external relations activities in 2026.

The visit focuses on sharing experience between the two legislative bodies in organising parliamentary activities, strengthening the capacity of agencies providing advisory and support services for the legislature, running parliamentary sessions, training personnel and boosting digital transformation.

Receiving the delegation at the headquarters of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, Ana Karina Rojo Pimentel, Chairwoman of the Mexico–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group and Chairwoman of the Chamber’s Welfare Committee, expressed her admiration for Vietnam’s history, culture and people.

She said the visit helps translate the two parliaments' agenda into concrete activities, contributing to more substantive parliamentary diplomacy.

Rojo Pimentel also briefed the Vietnamese delegation on the structure of the Chamber of Deputies and the organisation of its sessions, sharing practical experience from the Mexican legislature.

At a meeting with Pedro Vazquez Gonzalez, Chairman of the Chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the two sides discussed parliamentary diplomacy and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two legislatures.

Gonzalo Badillo, Technical Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced the mechanisms supporting the Chamber’s parliamentary diplomatic activities.

Speaking at the meetings, Toan said the visit aimed to study the organisational models and operations of agencies providing advisory and support services for Mexico’s legislature, and to identify experience that could be considered in improving such work for the Vietnamese NA.

The delegation toured the Chamber of Deputies and attended a plenary session to gain first-hand insight into parliamentary proceedings.

The delegation also visited the Mexican Senate and held a working session with Yeidckol Polevnsky, Chairwoman of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee for Asia-Pacific Affairs. The two sides discussed the operation of Mexico’s legislature, coordination mechanisms among Senate agencies and support for parliamentary diplomatic activities.

They agreed that greater professional-level exchanges will help strengthen mutual understanding and provide a stronger foundation for parliamentary cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico.

Toan thanked the Mexican side for its in-depth exchanges with the delegation and spoke highly of the experience shared in organisational structure, procedures for supporting parliamentary sessions, information management, human resources development and digital technology application.

Polevnsky described the visit as an opportunity for parliamentary agencies of the two countries to enhance professional exchanges, stressing the important role of advisory and support bodies in ensuring the effective operation of legislatures.

Earlier, the delegation met with the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico and laid flowers at the monument to President Ho Chi Minh in Freedom Park for the Peoples in central Mexico City./.

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