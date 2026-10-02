☀️ Morning digest on October 2

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Maeda Tadashi, Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), in Hanoi on October 1.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his delight at the rapid, substantive and effective development of Vietnam-Japan relations since the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He highlighted the high level of political trust, the important role of economic cooperation as a pillar of the bilateral ties, and substantive collaboration in science and technology. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and President To Lam on October 1 chaired a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and relevant agencies on public sentiment and the need to harness the combined strength of communications agencies.



Addressing the event, the top leader stressed that ideological work must begin with reality and that people's trust must be built through tangible results. Read full story



- Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu asked for higher quality of Party building and personnel assessment while chairing the meetings of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies and its Standing Board in Hanoi on October 1.



Participants discussed draft reports on the work of the Party Organisation of Central Party Agencies during the first nine months of 2026 and key tasks for the final three months, and work directed by permanent members of the Party Committee. They also looked into the third-quarter assessment and classification of officials under the Standing Board’s management, inspection and supervision work, and conclusions on the activities of eight inspection and supervision teams. Read full story



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its seventh session in Hanoi on October 1, focusing on preparations for the second sitting of the 16th legislature.



Addressing the opening session, NA President Tran Thanh Man said the session will be held in two phases, with the first on October 1-2 and the second after the upcoming Party Central Committee meeting. Read full story



- Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, who is Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027, has called for proactive, professional, thorough and effective preparations for APEC Year 2027, stressing that hosting the event will provide an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its stature and position in a new era of development.



Addressing the fourth meeting of the national committee in Hanoi on October 1, Tuc said hosting APEC 2027 is an important multilateral diplomatic activity and an opportunity to enhance Vietnam’s international profile. Read full story



- Vietnamese Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh and newly elected judges from Ghana, Brazil, Tunisia and India were sworn in at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Hamburg, Germany, on October 1.



Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as an ITLOS judge since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Vietnam’s participation in international judicial institutions. Read full story



- Vietnam and the US have made positive progress in negotiations toward an early conclusion of a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement so as to create a stable, long-term framework for bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 1.



Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press briefing while responding to questions about the outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his trip to the US for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities. Read full story



- A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security had a working session with the Advisory Committee on Enforcement of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 30, seeking to strengthen cooperation in combating intellectual property rights violations.



At the meeting, the Vietnamese delegation briefed WIPO representatives on this year's campaign against intellectual property-related crimes, with a focus on copyright and related-rights infringements in cyberspace. Read full story

The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang (VIFC-DN) is ranked 71st in the latest Global Financial Centres Index. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

- The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang (VIFC-DN) has been ranked 71st among 117 financial centres worldwide in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), an official said on October 1.



Dang Dinh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the VIFC-DN Executive Agency, said the centre made its debut in the GFCI 40 ranking, which assessed 117 of 139 financial centres studied globally. Read full story



- Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports maintained growth momentum in the first nine months of 2026 despite continued volatility in global markets, reaching 56.3 billion USD, up 7.8% year on year. The sector posted a trade surplus of 16.9 billion USD, an increase of 7.4%.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, agro-forestry-fishery exports in September alone were estimated at 6.51 billion USD, up 5.7% year on year./. Read full story