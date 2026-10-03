Hung Yen expands industrial space to attract new investment

Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is determined to achieve an economic growth rate of 11.5% in 2026 and maintain strong growth in the years ahead. To this end, the province is stepping up efforts in administration and management while encouraging businesses to put capital to work and help drive socio-economic development.

A clear example of these efforts came around the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2, when Hung Yen simultaneously broke ground for and inaugurated 10 industrial parks and industrial clusters. On September 12 alone, six such projects were launched. Together, the projects represent a total investment of 18.22 trillion VND (701.65 million USD) and 288 million USD.

The projects are expected to help accelerate public investment, attract and guide private investment, and support the province’s pursuit of double-digit economic growth.

Notably, construction began on the 250ha Tho Hoang Industrial Park and the approximately 42.5ha Lac Dao Industrial Cluster. With a combined investment of nearly 6 trillion VND, the two projects are expected to attract around 10 trillion VND in domestic investment in supporting industries and logistics in the coming years.

Construction also began on Industrial Park No. 10 in An Thi commune, covering 199.62ha with investment of nearly 3 trillion VND; Industrial Park No. 15 in Nguyen Trai commune, covering 199ha with total investment of more than 2.8 trillion VND; and Van Giang Industrial Park in Nghia Tru commune, spanning 203.55ha with investment of 3.32 trillion VND.

The province also saw the groundbreaking of the Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park (Green IP-3), covering 234 hectares in Thai Ninh commune with total investment of 2.4 trillion VND, and the inauguration of the NITTO Vietnam project at Thang Long II Industrial Park, which has investment capital of 160 million USD.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the industrial parks and clusters will focus on attracting investment in light industry, multi-sector industries and environmentally friendly projects, as well as safe industrial products and services, cybersecurity products and services, and big data and cloud computing products and services, including AI applications based on national big data.

Once completed, the industrial parks will provide synchronous technical infrastructure and industrial land for production and business activities, while creating jobs for local workers and contributing to socio-economic development.

Chairman of the Hung Yen People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen said the province has well-integrated infrastructure and is home to major modern industrial centres, along with a young and dynamic workforce.

The signing ceremony of the MoU on the implementation of a scientific research project between Green i-Park Joint Stock Company and Thai Binh University. (Photo: VNA)

Thanks to timely efforts to resolve difficulties and facilitate capital flows, Hung Yen’s GRDP growth reached 10.72% in the first eight months of the year, placing it among the five fastest-growing localities nationwide. The province’s industrial production index rose 15.4%, while State budget revenue reached 48.4% of the annual estimate.

The province has also continued to improve its business environment, accelerate administrative reform, and enhance the quality of public services and public satisfaction.

Speaking about the province’s industrial development orientation, Quyen said Hung Yen is updating and approving adjustments to its 2021-2030 provincial master plan, with a vision to 2050. The plan is being developed with a long-term and scientific vision, creating broader and more breakthrough development space to effectively tap the province’s potential and advantages in the new period.

In the industrial sector alone, the province has planned 66 industrial parks covering more than 23,000ha, along with 126 industrial clusters spanning nearly 8,000ha.

To turn these industrial development plans into reality and support economic growth in 2026 and subsequent years, Hung Yen has assigned its Management Board of Industrial Parks and Department of Industry and Trade as focal agencies responsible for State management of industrial parks and clusters across the province.

The two agencies regularly inspect and urge project implementation, coordinate efforts to address difficulties and obstacles, and promptly advise the provincial People’s Committee on measures to accelerate progress, ensuring that projects are completed and put into operation in accordance with regulations.

Quyen asked project developers to mobilise all available resources to complete technical infrastructure, attract secondary investors for production and business activities, and maximise the effectiveness of the projects, contributing to socio-economic development and double-digit growth in Hung Yen./.