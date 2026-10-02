Business

Phu Quoc strengthens air traffic control capacity ahead of APEC 2027

The move is part of preparations to meet rising air traffic demand in Phu Quoc and support the island’s aviation infrastructure development ahead of major international events, particularly APEC 2027.

Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower (Photo: VNA)
Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The Phu Quoc Approach Control Sector officially began operations on October 1, under the management of the Southern Region Air Traffic Services Company, a unit of the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM).

The move is part of preparations to meet rising air traffic demand in Phu Quoc and support the island’s aviation infrastructure development ahead of major international events, particularly APEC 2027.

Under the approved plan, Phu Quoc International Airport will be expanded by 2030, with a designed capacity of 10 million passengers and 25,000 tonnes of cargo annually. The airport will be able to safely handle modern wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 747, Boeing 787, and Airbus A350 or equivalent aircraft.

By 2050, its capacity is planned to increase further to 18 million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo a year.

Along with airport expansion, the plan calls for stronger airspace management capacity, including a second runway parallel to the existing one, as well as coordinated development of taxiways, aircraft parking areas and related infrastructure.

VATM leaders said the previous model, under which the Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower handled airport control and part of approach control, would become increasingly difficult to maintain as air traffic in the area grows.

Considering operational demand, projected air traffic growth, and development plans for Phu Quoc International Airport, the VATM has researched and created a plan to set up a Phu Quoc approach control sector.

Under the new operating model, Phu Quoc airspace is divided into an airport control area managed by the Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower and an approach control area managed by the Phu Quoc Approach Control Sector.

The VATM said the clear division of responsibilities will improve the organisation and flow of air traffic, reduce the workload of air traffic controllers at the Phu Quoc tower and the Ho Chi Minh Area Control Centre (ACC Ho Chi Minh), and facilitate the use of surveillance-based air traffic control.

VATM leaders described the launch of the Phu Quoc Approach Control Sector as an important milestone in strengthening air traffic control services in the area and meeting growing aviation demand.

It also demonstrates the VATM’s proactive approach to preparing resources and organising operations to provide safe, efficient and seamless air traffic services, particularly in preparation for major international events, with APEC 2027 as a key priority./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation #Phu Quoc International Airport #APEC 2027 #aviation demand An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Nguyen Duy Hung, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

2026 forum seeks to turn Vietnam into strong maritime nation

The Politburo’s Resolution 20-NQ/TW marks a strategic shift in how Vietnam views the sea, casting it as a pillar of national strength. Building a strong maritime nation is a long-term strategy tied to the country’s drive to rise and prosper.

Vietnamese and Korean officials pose for a group photo at the Busan Port Authority. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, RoK share experience in budget management, regional connectivity

At a meeting with Busan Vice Mayor for Administrative Affairs Kim Kyung Duk, the two sides exchanged experience in budget management, the decentralisation of local budgets, mechanisms for support from the central budget, policies to attract private-sector investment in technical infrastructure, and governance and financial mechanisms serving regional connectivity.

Nestlé Vietnam is a Swiss-invested enterprise that has continuously increased its investment and expanded operations in Hung Yen province since 2017. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains growth bright spot in Southeast Asia

A report jointly released by US global management consulting firm Bain & Company, Singaporean financial services group DBS and Singapore-based strategic consultancy Vriens & Partners said Vietnam remained a leading growth market in Southeast Asia, with baseline growth projected at 6.2%.

A modern production line processing frozen mango products for export at ANTESCO, Chau Phu commune, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports rise 7.8% in nine months

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports maintained growth momentum in the first nine months of 2026 despite continued volatility in global markets, reaching 56.3 billion USD, up 7.8% year on year. The sector posted a trade surplus of 16.9 billion USD, an increase of 7.4%.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

New investor demands spur overhaul of Hai Phong’s industrial ecosystem

Foreign direct investment into Hai Phong remained among the strongest in Vietnam in the first nine months of 2026. Registered capital is estimated at more than 3.638 billion USD, or 93.3% of the full-year target of 3.9 billion USD. The inflow is helping the city pursue double-digit economic growth for the year.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Policy push opens new space for private sector growth

Tran Thanh Huong, Deputy Head of the Policy, Business Environment and International Cooperation Division at the Ministry of Finance (MoF)'s Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development, said business formation has jumped since the Politburo issued Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development on May 1, 2025. About 297,500 firms were newly established or resumed operations in 2025, and nearly 206,400 did so in the first eight months of 2026.