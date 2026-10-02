Phu Quoc strengthens air traffic control capacity ahead of APEC 2027

An Giang (VNA) – The Phu Quoc Approach Control Sector officially began operations on October 1, under the management of the Southern Region Air Traffic Services Company, a unit of the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM).



The move is part of preparations to meet rising air traffic demand in Phu Quoc and support the island’s aviation infrastructure development ahead of major international events, particularly APEC 2027.



Under the approved plan, Phu Quoc International Airport will be expanded by 2030, with a designed capacity of 10 million passengers and 25,000 tonnes of cargo annually. The airport will be able to safely handle modern wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 747, Boeing 787, and Airbus A350 or equivalent aircraft.



By 2050, its capacity is planned to increase further to 18 million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo a year.



Along with airport expansion, the plan calls for stronger airspace management capacity, including a second runway parallel to the existing one, as well as coordinated development of taxiways, aircraft parking areas and related infrastructure.



VATM leaders said the previous model, under which the Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower handled airport control and part of approach control, would become increasingly difficult to maintain as air traffic in the area grows.



Considering operational demand, projected air traffic growth, and development plans for Phu Quoc International Airport, the VATM has researched and created a plan to set up a Phu Quoc approach control sector.



Under the new operating model, Phu Quoc airspace is divided into an airport control area managed by the Phu Quoc Air Traffic Control Tower and an approach control area managed by the Phu Quoc Approach Control Sector.



The VATM said the clear division of responsibilities will improve the organisation and flow of air traffic, reduce the workload of air traffic controllers at the Phu Quoc tower and the Ho Chi Minh Area Control Centre (ACC Ho Chi Minh), and facilitate the use of surveillance-based air traffic control.



VATM leaders described the launch of the Phu Quoc Approach Control Sector as an important milestone in strengthening air traffic control services in the area and meeting growing aviation demand.



It also demonstrates the VATM’s proactive approach to preparing resources and organising operations to provide safe, efficient and seamless air traffic services, particularly in preparation for major international events, with APEC 2027 as a key priority./.

VNA