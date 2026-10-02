Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia work to preserve and promote friendship

The Friendship Monuments, whose construction was agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries, are symbols commemorating their historic friendship, comprehensive cooperation and mutual support in the cause of bringing peace to Cambodia, said Samdech Men Sam An, President of the SFDCM National Council.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau (second from right), President of the SFDCM National Council Samdech Men Sam An (third from right) and other officials at the meeting in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau (second from right), President of the SFDCM National Council Samdech Men Sam An (third from right) and other officials at the meeting in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) held their ninth meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on October 2 to review projects to build, repair and renovate Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments in Cambodia.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, head of the Vietnamese delegation, said bilateral relations have continued to develop effectively in recent years despite various difficulties and challenges, with political ties being constantly strengthened.

The achievements made by the two countries have provided an important and practical foundation for cooperation in safeguarding independence and sovereignty, promoting prosperity and enhancing each country’s position, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.

Samdech Men Sam An, President of the SFDCM National Council, affirmed that Cambodia attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, built on the principles of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability. Cambodia will always remember the assistance and support provided by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and people, who helped liberate the Cambodian people from the genocidal Pol Pot regime, prevent its return and support Cambodia in rebuilding the country, she stressed.

The head of the Cambodian delegation said the Friendship Monuments, whose construction was agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries, are symbols commemorating their historic friendship, comprehensive cooperation and mutual support in the cause of bringing peace to Cambodia.

Cambodia is committed to managing, protecting, repairing and renovating the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments, while promoting their significance and messages among people of both countries, she affirmed.

At the meeting, the two sides reviewed the implementation of projects to build, repair and renovate the monuments and spoke highly of the results achieved under the minutes of the eighth meeting, signed in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15, 2025. They agreed that the projects had been carried out on schedule and with good results.

The two sides noted that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Cambodian National Council of the SFDCM had closely coordinated in inspecting and urging relevant agencies, units and localities to implement the projects.

Since 2015, Vietnam has provided funding for Cambodia to build, repair and renovate 24 Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments, as well as upgrade the council’s office and provide equipment and other material support.

The two sides will continue promoting the significance of the monuments as symbols of solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

They also agreed to actively implement a memorandum of understanding on protecting and promoting the value of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments in Cambodia after it is signed by the two governments.

Both sides expressed confidence that based on the strong foundation of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability, they will successfully implement the two governments’ policy of protecting and promoting the value of the monuments./.

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