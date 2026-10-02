Politics

Vietnam, South Africa pledge to elevate parliamentary cooperation, connect Asia-Africa gateways

Just as South Africa serves as a gateway for Vietnam to access the African market, Vietnam can also serve as a bridge for South Africa to reach Asian countries.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of South Africa Annelie Lotriet (L) welcomes Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien in Cape Town on October 1. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of South Africa Annelie Lotriet (L) welcomes Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien in Cape Town on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Pretoria (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien held talks with Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of South Africa Annelie Lotriet in Cape Town on October 1, as part of his official visit to the African country.

Dien expressed his pleasure at leading a high-level NA delegation to Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital, and conveyed NA President Tran Thanh Man’s greetings and invitation to South African Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza to visit Vietnam.

Highlighting the traditional solidarity and mutual support between the two peoples, he said that his visit aims to advance cooperation following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025.

Lotriet described the trip as important in opening new avenues for parliamentary cooperation and creating fresh momentum for broader bilateral ties. She expressed her strong affection for Vietnam and called for closer coordination in developing effective cooperation orientations and strategies.

Dien briefed his counterpart on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, saying that after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), the country has made major historic achievements, with its economy exceeding 515 billion USD and maintaining a strong growth of 8.18% in the first six months of 2026.

He said Vietnam is entering a new development phase featuring comprehensive institutional reforms, stronger implementation capacity and greater reliance on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and the circular economy. The country aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

vnanet-south-africa2.jpg
The talks between Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of South Africa Annelie Lotriet and Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien in Cape Town on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides agreed to make parliamentary cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations, focusing on high-level and committee-level delegation exchanges, early signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two legislatures, and close coordination at international and multilateral parliamentary forums.

Vietnam proposed the South African Parliament encourage the government to facilitate greater market access for Vietnamese goods and create favourable conditions for major Vietnamese enterprises to invest and cooperate in promising sectors such as electronics, telecommunications, minerals, renewable energy, textiles and supporting industries, as well as emerging fields including artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation.

Dien expressed his hope that the South African side will continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in South Africa to live and work stably and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

He also took this occasion to invite the Parliament Deputy Speaker to pay an official visit to Vietnam at an early date. The latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in South Africa, Lotriet highlighted Vietnam’s role as a strategic gateway for her country to enter the Asian market. She said the two parliaments have significant potential for sharing knowledge and expertise and agreed to strengthen cooperation in legislative work, particularly in developing legal frameworks for the digital era.

She also stressed the importance of mutual support at multilateral forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and highlighted the complementary nature of the two countries’ regional integration strategies.

Just as South Africa serves as a gateway for Vietnam to access the African market, Vietnam can also serve as a bridge for South Africa to reach Asian countries, she said, expressing confidence that this strategic linkage will continue to expand and bring practical benefits to both countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #National Assembly #Nguyen Hong Dien #Vietnam-South Africa #parliamentary cooperation #Parliament of South Africa South Africa Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Parliamentary diplomacy

National Assembly Election

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong delivers the opening remarks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Cuisine Day held in South Africa

The event introduced international guests to a broad spectrum of Vietnamese culinary traditions beyond well-known dishes such as pho and fried spring rolls, highlighting regional flavours from across the country.

See more

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau (second from right), President of the SFDCM National Council Samdech Men Sam An (third from right) and other officials at the meeting in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia work to preserve and promote friendship

The Friendship Monuments, whose construction was agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries, are symbols commemorating their historic friendship, comprehensive cooperation and mutual support in the cause of bringing peace to Cambodia, said Samdech Men Sam An, President of the SFDCM National Council.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation in a joint photo with representatives of the Mexican Senate. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico seek to deepen substantive parliamentary cooperation

The Vietnamese NA Office delegation's visit focuses on sharing experience between the two legislative bodies in organising parliamentary activities, strengthening the capacity of agencies providing advisory and support services for the legislature, running parliamentary sessions, training personnel and boosting digital transformation.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (centre) speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses draft revised housing, real estate business laws

The changes to the 2023 Law on Housing aim to fix problems that have emerged in practice, keep the legal system consistent, and create a transparent, safer legal environment with lower compliance costs. Meanwhile, the draft amended Law on Real Estate Business will cut and simplify a number of investment and business conditions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) welcomes Maeda Tadashi, Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JBIC in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Chairman of Japan Bank for International Cooperation

General Secretary and President Lam urged JBIC to continue promoting the substantive implementation of projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), and step up discussions on potential cooperation within the framework of the POWERR Asia (Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia) initiative, including the development of strategic energy reserves.

A booth showcasing rice products from Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Laos Product Week opens in Hanoi

Vietnam–Laos Product Week, themed “Beautiful Champa Flowers,” opened in Hanoi on October 1 as part of the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” programme, bringing distinctive products from the two countries closer to consumers while creating opportunities for businesses to expand market links.

An overview of the seventh session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee convenes 7th session

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its seventh session in Hanoi on October 1, discussing five draft laws, a draft normative legal resolution and two important issues to be submitted to the NA. It will also consider Government reports on socio-economic development, the State budget, central budget allocation and citizens' petitions.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Key leader asks for higher quality of Party building, personnel assessment

Party committees at all levels should strengthen political and ideological education and strictly implement Politburo Directive No. 07-CT/TW on stepping up the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example, methodology and lifestyle in the new development period, along with regulations on setting an example and prohibited acts for Party members, said key leader Tran Cam Tu.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 1

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 1

A ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of patriotic scholar Huynh Thuc Khang, public investment disbursement reaching 55.5% of the 2026 target, and Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continuing to grow in September are among news highlights on October 1.

Vice President of the of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh (left) and First Vice President of the Swiss National Council Katja Christ at their meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Switzerland advance parliamentary cooperation

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh proposed increasing delegation exchanges, sharing experience in lawmaking and policymaking in areas of common concern, and continuing coordination and mutual support at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) and other multilateral parliamentary forums.

Participants pose for a group photo at the September 30 reception celebrating the 77th founding anniversary of China. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi reception celebrates 77th founding anniversary of China

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently regard the healthy development of Vietnam–China relations as a top priority and are determined to work with the Chinese Party and State to further deepen bilateral ties.