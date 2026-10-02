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ABB committed to support Vietnam’s energy transition, digital transformation

Recognising that a skilled workforce is essential to Vietnam's long-term growth and digital transformation, ABB is committed to helping develop the next generation of engineers and technology professionals.

Wind farm in Thuan Nam commune, Khanh Hoa province (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Wind farm in Thuan Nam commune, Khanh Hoa province (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - ABB Group of Switzerland has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam’s development through advanced electrification and automation technologies, as the country accelerates industrial modernisation, digital transformation and energy transition.

Focus will be placed on energy infrastructure, data centres, talent development and industrial innovation, it said.

The commitment comes as negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam have been concluded. The agreement is expected to strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation between Vietnam and the four EFTA member states of Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

According to ABB, this marks an important step forward as Vietnam promotes industrial modernisation and energy transition under the Power Development Plan VIII, which is expected to require 136 billion USD in power generation and transmission investments by 2030.

"Vietnam has established itself as one of Asia's most dynamic growth markets, supported by a strong industrial base, a talented workforce, and a growing innovation ecosystem," said Jessica Nguyen, General Director, Country Holding Officer, and Chairwoman of the Board at ABB Vietnam.

"With our Swiss heritage and more than three decades of experience in Vietnam, we are confident that the successful conclusion of the EFTA-Vietnam FTA negotiations will create new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and investment, while supporting Vietnam's ambitions for industrial modernisation, digitalisation, and sustainable growth."

The group also noted that Vietnam's data centre sector is expanding rapidly, driven by growing demand for cloud computing, AI applications, and digital services. Total data centre power capacity is projected to increase from approximately 580 MW in 2025 to nearly 980 MW by 2030, placing greater emphasis on power reliability, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

This growth comes as Vietnam faces mounting pressure to strengthen its energy infrastructure.

"Data centre are becoming a critical foundation of Vietnam's digital economy. As digital demand accelerates amid growing pressure on the power system, operators need infrastructure that delivers reliability, efficiency, and visibility across their operations. Through ABB's end-to-end portfolio of electrification, automation, and digital energy management solutions, we help customers secure reliable power, optimise energy use, maximise uptime, and advance their sustainability goals. In Vietnam, this expertise is already supporting landmark developments such as CMC Creative Space, one of the country's largest Tier III-standard data centre projects, helping build future-ready facilities that support both business growth and Vietnam's energy transition," said Jessica Nguyen.

Recognising that a skilled workforce is essential to Vietnam's long-term growth and digital transformation, ABB is committed to helping develop the next generation of engineers and technology professionals. Through partnerships with leading institutions including Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), Hanoi University of Industry, RMIT University Vietnam, Ton Duc Thang University, and Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, ABB helps bridge the gap between academia and industry through knowledge-sharing initiatives, industry training, and access to advanced technologies.

"Vietnamese students possess strong STEM foundations, ambition, and a remarkable willingness to learn and work hard. Yet classroom learning alone is not enough. Future engineers need meaningful exposure to real-world technologies and industry challenges to be job-ready from day one," added Jessica Nguyen. "Through our university partnerships, ABB is helping bridge that gap by equipping the next generation with the practical skills and confidence needed to thrive."

Since establishing operations in Vietnam in 1993, ABB has built a strong nationwide presence and today operates three facilities across the country, including its headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, an office in Hanoi, and an Electrification Distribution Solutions (ELDS) manufacturing factory in Bac Ninh./.

VNA
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