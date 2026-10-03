Politics

Vietnam congratulates Germany on Unity Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 3 sent a congratulatory message to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990-2026).

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Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 3 sent a congratulatory message to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990-2026).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also cabled his congratulations to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man sent congratulatory messages to President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner and President of the Bundesrat Andreas Bovenschulte.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to his Germany counterpart Johann Wadephul./.

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