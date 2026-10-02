NA President congratulates re-elected Russian State Duma Chairman

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man on October 1 sent a congratulatory letter to Vyacheslav Volodin on his re-election as Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia./.
Vietnam, Russia agree to strengthen parliamentary cooperation
National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, stressed that cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Russian Federation Council, including activities between their respective groups, has received high appreciation from the leaders of both countries.