Politics

NA President congratulates re-elected Russian State Duma Chairman

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man on October 1 sent a congratulatory letter to Vyacheslav Volodin on his re-election as Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

Vyacheslav Volodin is elected Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia (Photo: IRNA/VNA)
Vyacheslav Volodin is elected Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia (Photo: IRNA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man on October 1 sent a congratulatory letter to Vyacheslav Volodin on his re-election as Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia./.

source
#National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man #congratulatory letter #State Duma Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

An overview of the online meeting with the Russian Federation Council’s group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA in Hanoi on September 25. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

Vietnam, Russia agree to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, stressed that cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Russian Federation Council, including activities between their respective groups, has received high appreciation from the leaders of both countries.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (right) and Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia at their meeting on September 22 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, Russia step up military training cooperation

At a reception in Hanoi for Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang emphasised that training cooperation, in particular, has been a highlight.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chairs the working session (Photo: VNA)

Top leader asks for sports development to build national strength

The top leader applauded the efforts of ministries, sectors, localities, social organisations, coaches, athletes, experts in developing physical education and sports in recent times, stressing that Resolution No. 08 has provided an important political foundation for sports development over the past 15 years, while Conclusion No. 70 set important orientations for the new period.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau (second from right), President of the SFDCM National Council Samdech Men Sam An (third from right) and other officials at the meeting in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia work to preserve and promote friendship

The Friendship Monuments, whose construction was agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries, are symbols commemorating their historic friendship, comprehensive cooperation and mutual support in the cause of bringing peace to Cambodia, said Samdech Men Sam An, President of the SFDCM National Council.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation in a joint photo with representatives of the Mexican Senate. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico seek to deepen substantive parliamentary cooperation

The Vietnamese NA Office delegation's visit focuses on sharing experience between the two legislative bodies in organising parliamentary activities, strengthening the capacity of agencies providing advisory and support services for the legislature, running parliamentary sessions, training personnel and boosting digital transformation.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (centre) speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses draft revised housing, real estate business laws

The changes to the 2023 Law on Housing aim to fix problems that have emerged in practice, keep the legal system consistent, and create a transparent, safer legal environment with lower compliance costs. Meanwhile, the draft amended Law on Real Estate Business will cut and simplify a number of investment and business conditions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) welcomes Maeda Tadashi, Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JBIC in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Chairman of Japan Bank for International Cooperation

General Secretary and President Lam urged JBIC to continue promoting the substantive implementation of projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), and step up discussions on potential cooperation within the framework of the POWERR Asia (Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia) initiative, including the development of strategic energy reserves.

A booth showcasing rice products from Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Laos Product Week opens in Hanoi

Vietnam–Laos Product Week, themed “Beautiful Champa Flowers,” opened in Hanoi on October 1 as part of the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” programme, bringing distinctive products from the two countries closer to consumers while creating opportunities for businesses to expand market links.

An overview of the seventh session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee convenes 7th session

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its seventh session in Hanoi on October 1, discussing five draft laws, a draft normative legal resolution and two important issues to be submitted to the NA. It will also consider Government reports on socio-economic development, the State budget, central budget allocation and citizens' petitions.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: VNA)

Key leader asks for higher quality of Party building, personnel assessment

Party committees at all levels should strengthen political and ideological education and strictly implement Politburo Directive No. 07-CT/TW on stepping up the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example, methodology and lifestyle in the new development period, along with regulations on setting an example and prohibited acts for Party members, said key leader Tran Cam Tu.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 1

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 1

A ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary of patriotic scholar Huynh Thuc Khang, public investment disbursement reaching 55.5% of the 2026 target, and Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continuing to grow in September are among news highlights on October 1.