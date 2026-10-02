☕ Afternoon briefing on October 2

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee took up a draft revised Law on Housing and a draft amended Law on Real Estate Business in Hanoi on October 2 morning as part of its ongoing seventh session.



Deputies heard the Government's submissions and verification reports on both bills. The changes to the 2023 Law on Housing are meant to write the Party and State's socialist-oriented market economy policies into law, with a new emphasis on rental housing. They also aim to fix problems that have emerged in practice, keep the legal system consistent, and create a transparent, safer legal environment with lower compliance costs. The bill is also intended to improve the business climate and streamline administrative procedures. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien held talks with Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of South Africa Annelie Lotriet in Cape Town on October 1, as part of his official visit to the African country.



Dien expressed his pleasure at leading a high-level NA delegation to Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital, and conveyed NA President Tran Thanh Man’s greetings and invitation to South African Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza to visit Vietnam. Read full story



- Recent meetings between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Vietnamese communities, experts and scientists during his State visits to Australia and New Zealand in August underscored the need to connect the intellectual resources of Vietnamese people overseas more regularly and effectively with national development.



During the meetings, Vietnamese intellectuals in both countries expressed a desire to contribute not only through consultations, but also through specific projects, tasks and cooperation mechanisms. Read full story



- As traditional growth drivers reach their limits, transforming the growth model is no longer an option but an imperative of the times. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Vietnam has made significant progress in shifting its growth model.



However, experts held that to sustain long-term development, the transition remains unfinished and major challenges still need to be addressed. Read full story



- Facing global market volatility, rising costs and increasingly stringent international trade standards, Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is stepping up efforts to retain orders, diversify markets, increase the localisation of raw materials and accessories, and accelerate green and digital transformation.



These efforts are laying the foundation for greater production efficiency and competitiveness, with the sector targeting export revenue of 47–47.5 billion USD in 2026. Read full story



- In September, major international media outlets and financial institutions offered positive assessments of Vietnam’s economic outlook, describing the country as a growth bright spot in Southeast Asia while highlighting notable developments in its financial market and fresh growth momentum from technological transformation.



Reuters, Bloomberg and the World Bank (WB) continued to highlight Vietnam’s strong economic performance in the region. According to WB data, the country’s GDP surged from 16.24 billion USD in 1994 to 514.7 billion USD. Read full story



- The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 opened on October 1 at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the theme “Converging Heritage – Shaping the Future.”



The four-day festival is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hanoi People’s Committee. Read full story

Foreigners tour Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)



- Vietnam rose seven places from 2024 and 11 from 2019 to rank 52nd among 110 economies in the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI), the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said.



Its score rose 6.1% from 2024 to 4.15. The index gauges the factors and policies that underpin a sustainable, resilient tourism sector. It does not track performance metrics such as visitor numbers, spending or revenue, but measures the conditions that let a destination attract visitors, deliver services and sustain activity over the long term./. Read full story