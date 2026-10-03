Localities committed to achieving 2026 growth targets

Hanoi (VNA) - Localities nationwide hailed effective and flexible directions delivered by the Government so far this year, resulting in positive nine-month socio-economic growth, and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving targets set for the whole 2026 at an online Government-locality conference on October 3.



Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang said the capital’s GRDP growth reached 10.02% in the third quarter of 2026, bringing nine-month growth close to 9%.



Total social investment in the first nine months rose 19%, while investment capital from the State budget managed by the city increased 80%.



Large-scale infrastructure investment has generated demand for construction, materials, mechanical engineering, transport and related services.



However, Thang reported a number of difficulties, including high industrial inventories, higher CPI growth in the first nine months than the national average at 4.91%.

The city leader said in the coming period, the city will focus on accelerating investment and supporting production and business activities while keeping prices under control.



He proposed that the Government continue directing and allocating resources to accelerate national infrastructure projects in Hanoi and projects connecting the capital region, particularly Ring Road No. 5 and national railway lines running through Hanoi, as well as transport hub and connectivity projects linking the city with other provinces and cities in the capital region.



He also proposed early application of the new land pricing mechanism under Resolution 21-NQ/TW to prevent businesses from delaying their financial obligations.



Meanwhile, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Loc Ha said that with nine-month growth reaching 9.8%, the city has set a target of more than 13.25% expansion in the fourth quarter to achieve double-digit growth for the full year. It also aims to collect 1 quadrillion VND (38.35 billion USD) in budget revenue and disburse 100% of its public investment capital.



To create a breakthrough in the fourth quarter, the city will immediately address bottlenecks related to land procedures, site clearance, capital and labour; accelerate the implementation of works and projects; and promote industrial production, exports, consumer demand, tourism and trade year-end.



It will also accelerate regional transport connectivity projects, while continuing to concretise the Law on Urban Development, with 36 additional resolutions expected to be adopted in October and about 40 remaining resolutions to be completed at the year-end session.



Ha affirmed the city’s determination to fulfil its 2026 targets and create momentum for 2027 and subsequent years.



At the same time, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province Nguyen Thanh Binh highlighted the province’s impressive nine-month performance, with GRDP growth reaching 11.31%, ranking fifth nationwide.



However, he reported that Ninh Binh has so far disbursed only 37.3% of the public investment capital assigned by the Prime Minister, which remains low compared with requirements. This will be a key task in the fourth quarter, with specific responsibilities and timelines set for each project.



The province pledged to disburse 100% of its central budget-funded public investment capital by late November or early December.

He proposed the Prime Minister consider adding the Ninh Binh–Son La expressway to the road network master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050.



Chairman of the Son La provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Dinh Viet said the province’s GRDP grew just 5.59% in the first nine months, below the growth scenario set for the year.



He attributed the main shortfall to the province’s heavy dependence on electricity generation and distribution, particularly hydropower, which accounts for 18.04% of total GRDP and as much as 64.94% of the industry and construction sector.



To meet its full-year growth target, Son La needs to achieve GRDP growth of more than 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Viet said this is a very high target requiring strong determination, major efforts and decisive action across the political system.



The province has established four task forces, each headed by a vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, to resolve difficulties and expedite projects that could be completed in the fourth quarter, particularly solar power, industry, construction and service projects. The move is expected to diversify growth drivers, gradually restructure the local economy and reduce its dependence on hydropower and weather-sensitive sectors.



Son La is also working with ministries and sectors to complete the dossiers and conditions for submission to competent authorities for approval of the investment policy for the Moc Chau–Son La–Dien Bien expressway, which is expected to create new development space and momentum for the province and the northwestern region./.

VNA