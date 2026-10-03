Vietnam secure third gold at ASIAD 2026 with women's sepak takraw

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's sepak takraw team defeated Thailand 2-1 in the final of the women's four-player team event at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) on October 3, successfully defending the gold medal they won at ASIAD 2022 in Hangzhou, China.



The victory secured Vietnam's third gold medal at this year's continental sporting event and completed a gold-medal double for the country in sepak takraw at ASIAD 2026.

A Vietnamese sepak takraw player at the game (Photo published by VNA)

The triumph further underlined the strength of Vietnamese women's sepak takraw on the continental stage, following their gold-medal success at the 2022 Asian Games.



Vietnam's victory over Thailand also marked another successful title defence in the women's four-player team event, reaffirming the team's position among Asia's leading forces in the sport./.