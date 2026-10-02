Culture - Sports

First-ever Vietnamese Theatre Week to debut in Paris

The event will feature diverse performing arts, including water puppetry, spoken drama, contemporary dance, and traditional theatrical genres such as Tuong (classical opera), Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera), and Cai Luong (reformed opera).

The Vietnam National Traditional Theatre has launched "The Secret of the Magical Dynasty" show, marking the first time that three traditional Vietnamese theatrical genres -Tuong, Cheo, and Cai luong - have appeared together on the same stage (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam National Traditional Theatre has launched "The Secret of the Magical Dynasty" show, marking the first time that three traditional Vietnamese theatrical genres -Tuong, Cheo, and Cai luong - have appeared together on the same stage (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — The first-ever Vietnamese Theatre Week in France, "Viet Nam en Scène," will take place in Paris from October 24 to 31, 2026.

Co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in France, and the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO, alongside relevant ministries, local authorities, and art troupes, the event marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–UNESCO relations and forms part of the "Vietnam Days in France 2026" programme.

The organising committee revealed at a press conference on October 2 that the event will feature diverse performing arts, including water puppetry, spoken drama, contemporary dance, and traditional theatrical genres such as Tuong (classical opera), Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera), and Cai Luong (reformed opera). Participating organisations include the Youth Theatre of Vietnam, the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre, the Vietnam National Traditional Theatre, the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, and the Nguyen Hien Dinh Tuong Art Troupe.

Designed as a mini-festival, performances will span multiple iconic venues across Paris, such as public squares, the Marigny Theatre, the Grand Rex, and the Carreau du Temple, offering art lovers a rich journey into Vietnamese culture.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong emphasised that the event aims to bring the unique values of Vietnamese stage arts closer to French and international audiences while creating a platform for artists from both countries to meet, exchange, and co-create.

Centred on the overarching theme "Encounters" (Rencontre), the week highlights the intersection of Vietnamese and French cultures, tradition and modernity, heritage and innovation, and artists and their audience.

Organisers view the initiative as cultural diplomacy, presenting Vietnam as a nation rich in tradition, dynamic, confident, and integrated into the world. Through performance, audiences will connect with Vietnam via stories, emotions, and humanistic values conveyed directly on stage. For the Vietnamese community in France, the event offers a meaningful bridge to their homeland, nurturing cultural appreciation across generations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van highlighted that the week showcases a peaceful, stable, innovative, and integrated Vietnam stepping firmly into a new era of national development. The event concretises Vietnam's Cultural Diplomacy Strategy through 2030, leveraging culture as soft power to deepen ties with France and UNESCO while elevating the nation's international standing.

In addition to live performances, the week will host professional workshops on creative direction, acting, and modern stage trends, alongside the release of a book on Vietnamese theatre compiled specifically for French readers./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #modern stage trends #Vietnamese Theatre Week #France #art troupes
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