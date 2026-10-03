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Quang Ninh directs FDI towards high-tech manufacturing

FDI is being positioned as a driver of economic restructuring and higher-quality growth in Quang Ninh. In the first eight months of 2026, the northern province attracted nearly 1.13 billion USD in FDI. During the same period, processing and manufacturing grew by more than 31%, highlighting the sector’s growing role in the local economy.

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