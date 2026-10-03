PM urges high determination, clear roadmaps to achieve 2026 targets

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked ministries, sectors and localities to ensure highest determination and set out clear roadmaps and tasks to achieve fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 targets.



The PM chaired the September regular Government meeting and an online conference between the Government and localities, held in person at the Government headquarters and connected via videoconference with ministries, central agencies and 34 provinces and cities nationwide on October 3.



He noted that after nine months of 2026, the global and regional situation remained complex and unpredictable, with developments exceeding forecasts and directly and significantly affecting Vietnam’s socio-economic development targets, particularly its goal of achieving double-digit growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability. The PM said that along with implementing Party resolutions and conclusions, the Government and the PM directed authorities at all levels, sectors and localities to synchronously conduct a range of tasks and solutions, focusing on institutional reform, administrative procedure cuts, resource mobilisation and development facilitation.



Relevant documents were submitted to competent authorities or issued to establish a complete, consistent and transparent legal framework, address bottlenecks and unlock resources for development.



The Government also focused on measures to promote growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation; boosting domestic production; implementing tax and fee exemptions and reductions; and addressing proposals from the business community, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Measures were also taken to ensure energy, electricity and fuel supplies.



At the same time, the Government accelerated efforts to complete the organisation of the central and local administrations, strengthen grassroots implementation capacity, speed up public investment disbursement, develop synchronous infrastructure and resolve stalled and long-standing projects. Greater attention was given to science and technology, innovation and digital transformation to raise productivity and economic competitiveness.



Cultural and social affairs, social welfare and improvements in people’s living standards continued to receive due attention, alongside efforts to maintain political and social stability, strengthen national defence and security, intensify external relations and promote international integration.

An overview of the meeting at the Government headquarters (Photo: VNA)

Looking ahead to the final three months of the year, the PM asked ministries, sectors and localities to conduct specific assessments of the situation, clearly identify remaining difficulties and bottlenecks, and propose concrete and feasible solutions. He called for a review of the implementation of policies and directions issued by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the Prime Minister, with shortcomings, limitations and their causes clearly identified, together with groups of tasks and solutions to be carried out during the remainder of the year. He also required a thorough assessment of leadership, direction and implementation methods over the past nine months, with new approaches and lessons identified to improve implementation efficiency in the fourth quarter.



Regarding nine-month economic growth, the Government leader requested detailed analyses of the sectors, industries and localities that have driven growth so that their contributions can be further promoted. At the same time, sectors and localities whose growth has fallen below expectations should be identified, along with their impact on overall performance, in order to determine additional growth drivers for the fourth quarter and the full year.



For leading localities and growth poles, he stressed the need to fully tap their potential, resource base and special mechanisms, while clearly identifying the resources and measures required to generate additional growth momentum in the final months of the year.



Localities should focus on measures that can be implemented immediately to boost production, investment, consumption and exports; accelerate public investment disbursement; attract and promote private and foreign investment; and definitively resolve stalled and problematic projects, he said.



Regarding the main growth drivers in the fourth quarter, PM Hung asked participants to focus on solutions to bring about stronger improvements in industrial production, construction and exports; identify major projects that require accelerated implementation and works that could be completed and put into operation early; identify export markets with potential for expansion; and introduce measures to stimulate domestic demand.



Growth promotion must go hand in hand with continued efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation and ensure major economic balances, he stressed.



PM Hung asked each ministry, sector and locality to identify specific key tasks to be completed each month from now until the end of the year.



According to the agenda, the conference will discuss socio-economic developments in September and the third quarter of 2026, the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital, the implementation of national target programmes, the Government’s and Prime Minister’s direction and administration, and key tasks requiring focused direction in the coming period./.