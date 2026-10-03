Culture - Sports

Hanoi Book Fair connects knowledge and technology

Hanoi Book Fair is not only a place where readers can discover good books, but also a space that inspires a spirit of learning; a place where the values of the past are connected with the knowledge of the present and the technologies of the future, helping develop human resources, cultural strength and a knowledge foundation for sustainable development.

Visitors explore the “Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future” space at the Hanoi Book Fair 2026. Photo: VNA
Visitors explore the “Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future” space at the Hanoi Book Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Book Fair 2026, themed "Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future,” opened on the evening of October 2.

The annual fair is held in the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone opposite Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square along the street up to the Hang Trong – Le Thai To intersection until October 4. It is a cultural event to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of Hanoi's Liberation Day on October 10 and the 74th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnam's Publishing, Printing, and Book Distribution Sector, also on October 10.

The fair is to promote the historical, cultural and revolutionary traditions of the city and the nation, while fostering pride in Thang Long-Hanoi, a city of heroic spirit and a thousand years of civilisation.

It also aims to encourage and promote reading habits within the community, contributing to the development of a learning society and cultivating educated Hanoians. At the same time, it seeks to integrate reading culture with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, while contributing to the development of the capital's cultural industries.

This year's event features the participation of 31 reputable domestic publishers and distributors, offering a diverse range of titles to meet the learning, research and entertainment needs of a wide audience, alongside special promotional offers.

There are two spaces for specialised books.

In the “Thang Long-Hanoi Cultural Heritage” space, visitors can explore publications from the Thang Long: A Thousand Years of Culture and Temple of Literature: Imperial Academy digital book collections, discover materials about the Imperial Academy, Vietnam’s first national institution of higher learning, and experience calligraphy and rubbings of patterns from doctoral steles.

In the “Books Unlock Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future” space, the organisers introduce e-reading platforms for tablets, smartphones and laptops. Readers have the opportunity to explore the Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Collection featuring publications on AI, big data, cybersecurity, Industry 4.0 and emerging technological fields.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Vu Thu Ha emphasised that the Hanoi Book Fair is not only a place where readers can discover good books, but also a space that inspires a spirit of learning; a place where the values of the past are connected with the knowledge of the present and the technologies of the future, helping develop human resources, cultural strength and a knowledge foundation for sustainable development.

It also serves as a bridge between book publishers and the public, spreading a love of books and the cultural values of the capital, she added.

Hanoi regards publishing and reading culture as areas that make a positive contribution to the development of its cultural industries, she said, adding the city has directed the implementation of activities and campaigns to promote reading, honour books, and increasingly integrate books and reading culture into everyday social life.

As part of the fair, there are cultural exchange events, panel discussions and new publication launches focusing on the history, culture, lifestyle and people of Hanoi.

Participating stalls are offering a variety of promotions and gifts for readers. These range from attractively priced titles and discounts on book sets to small gifts such as bookmarks, stickers, pens, cards, standees or complimentary books, depending on the individual stall and purchase value./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi Book Fair #books #knowledge #technology
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Hai Binh speaks at the press conference on September 26. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to host World Culture Festival for first time

This year’s edition will feature 45 national cultural spaces, 33 international food booths, 16 art troupes, 12 book exhibitors, and film contributions from 20 countries. The programme includes Hanoi World Culture Day, an international food festival, folk dance and fine arts performances, international fashion and an Ao Dai festival, a global book fair, and film screenings.

A booth at the book fair (Photo: VNA)

Book fair improves knowledge for young Vietnamese in Russia

Hosted for the fifth time by the Vietnamese-Russian Volunteer Club under the Vietnamese Students' Association in Russia, the event aimed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21).

The Hanoi Book Fair 2024 takes place from September 27-29 (Source: Organising board)

Hanoi Book Fair 2024 to open on September 27

The Hanoi Book Fair 2024 will take place from September 27-29 at the pedestrians’ space around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the capital city, expecting more than 30 reputable publishing houses and distributors across the country and the embassies of several countries.

See more

Vietnam ranks sixth among the 10 countries with the fewest hurdles for digital nomad - Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Vietnam ranks sixth among easiest countries for digital nomad

Vietnam’s sixth-place ranking reflects a combination of factors directly related to daily life and work, as the study considered access to banking and healthcare services, Internet connectivity, living costs and potential disruptions, in addition to visa and administrative procedures.

The Vietnam National Traditional Theatre has launched "The Secret of the Magical Dynasty" show, marking the first time that three traditional Vietnamese theatrical genres -Tuong, Cheo, and Cai luong - have appeared together on the same stage (Photo: VNA)

First-ever Vietnamese Theatre Week to debut in Paris

The event will feature diverse performing arts, including water puppetry, spoken drama, contemporary dance, and traditional theatrical genres such as Tuong (classical opera), Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera), and Cai Luong (reformed opera).

The project to conserve, restore and rehabilitate Kinh Thien Palace at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is launched on September 29 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Document affirms Vietnam’s role in shaping int’l heritage standards: Deputy FM

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO told the press that the event was the region's leading high-level policy dialogue, drawing world leaders and heritage experts. It tackled one of the core, long-term issues under the World Heritage Convention and produced four major outcomes.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang (centre) speaks at an international press conference in Hanoi on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 to feature major events

Speaking at an international press conference in Hanoi on October 1, Vice Chairwoman of the Thai Nguyen provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Loan said the festival will honour generations of artisans, farmers, cooperatives and businesses that have helped preserve and develop the province’s tea brand.

International participants experience the Central Highlands cultural space. (Photo: VNA)

International friends impressed by Vietnamese culture

As part of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the festival organising committee, on October 2 hosted an international delegation on a tour of the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Doai Phuong commune.

The second Cultures of the World Festival runs from October 1 to 4, featuring the participation of 50 countries and international organisations. (Photo: VNA)

Cultures of the World Festival opens in Hanoi

Vietnam views culture as both the spiritual foundation of society and an important goal, driving force and resource for national development. The country is working to build an advanced culture imbued with national identity while actively absorbing the cultural quintessence of humanity and expanding international cultural exchange and cooperation.

A performance at the Thang Long - Hanoi Festival 2025 (Photo of the organising board)

Asia-Pacific dialogue – a showcase of Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation: Official

It also gave countries a platform to hear Vietnam outline its culture and heritage policies and its approach to tying cultural development to sustainable development. Participants discussed Vietnam's contributions to global efforts, including its proposal for an International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development for 2027-2036.

The UNESCO delegation visits the Trang An Landscape Complex by boat. (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO delegation explores Trang An heritage complex in Ninh Binh

The visit provided an opportunity for Ninh Binh to introduce and promote the outstanding landscape, natural, cultural and historical values of the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, as well as its people and outstanding universal value.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (sixth, left) poses for a photo with designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang (seventh, left) at the show. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ao dai collection shines at UPITS 2026

Inspired by this enduring beauty, “Sac Viet” blends nature, people and the Vietnamese spirit. Each ao dai is a “moving painting,” featuring carefully selected and subtly arranged motifs symbolising Vietnam's land and skies.

A performance at the Great National Unity Festival 2025 held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to hold Vietnamese Culture Day alongside National Great Unity Festival

Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026 on developing Vietnamese culture designated November 24 each year as Vietnamese Culture Day to honour traditional cultural values, foster patriotism, national solidarity and pride, and affirm culture as the spiritual foundation, endogenous resource and driving force for national development.