Culture - Sports

Art from five continents converges at Hanoi's Thang Long Imperial Citadel

Through the “Five Continents Concert” series, art was brought closer to the community, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy performances, interact with artists and experience the cultural values of Vietnam and other countries.

An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)
An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Against the heritage backdrop of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in the heart of Hanoi, melodies of Vietnamese traditional folk music blended with music from around the world on October 2 evening, creating a vibrant and colourful artistic tapestry.

Through the “Five Continents Concert” series, art was brought closer to the community, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy performances, interact with artists and experience the cultural values of Vietnam and other countries.

On the second day of the second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, art troupes from Hanoi, performing units under the National Theatre of Traditional Arts of Vietnam and international art troupes presented a range of special performances from 4pm.

The “Five Continents Concert” created an open artistic space where artists and audiences could meet and share emotions through music. The performances were not confined to conventional auditorium-style seating, allowing visitors to stop and enjoy the music, immerse themselves in the melodies and continue exploring other cultural activities at the festival.

As part of the programme, artists from the Hanoi Cai Luong Theatre and Hanoi Cheo Theatre impressed residents and visitors with iconic pieces. Each performance had its own distinctive character, showcasing the richness and diversity of Vietnam’s traditional arts to domestic and international audiences.

Beyond the art performances, the festival’s second day featured a range of cultural, culinary and exchange activities. The participation of art troupes from countries around the world helped create a vibrant multicultural atmosphere in the heart of Hanoi.

The festival also offered free film screenings for adults and children at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, providing the public with further opportunities to discover the cinema and cultural stories of different countries. /.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Thang Long Imperial Citadel #Vietnamese traditional folk music #Cultures of the World Festival Ha Noi
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