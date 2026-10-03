Top leader asks former police officers’ association to play key role in safeguarding national security

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote speech at the second National Congress of the Vietnam Association of Former People's Public Security Officers for the 2026-2031 tenure in Hanoi on October 3.



Addressing the event, the top leader stressed it is taking place in a particularly significant context. Following the 14th National Party Congress, the country is firmly entering a new era with new momentum, opportunities and challenges, pursuing the goal of peace, stability and rapid, sustainable national development, while improving all aspects of people's lives and striving to build Vietnam into a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy country advancing toward socialism.



The initial success of the revolution in restructuring the organisational apparatus and political system has helped improve public services, enhance efficiency, open up new spaces and create new momentum for development, he said.



The resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and strategic resolutions have set out a range of breakthrough and enabling measures that have received broad support and consensus from the people, as well as admiration from international friends, and are being implemented resolutely across the political system with a strong spirit of action, he added.



“These are highly favourable new conditions for the Vietnam Association of Former People's Public Security Officers, as a core member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, to increase its contributions and promote the strength of the great national unity bloc in building a prosperous, strong, civilised and happy country,” the General Secretary and President stressed.



He expressed his support for the orientations, objectives and action programmes adopted by the congress, saying they clearly reflect the spirit of solidarity, loyalty, exemplary conduct, innovation, development and the continued promotion of the qualities of revolutionary People's Public Security officers. He said the association should successfully fulfil tasks assigned by the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front and serve as a core force in the all-people movement to safeguard national security.



Regarding key orientations for the association in the new tenure, the top leader said first and foremost, the association must truly serve as a common home that fosters comradeship and solidarity among former public security officers and those who have contributed to the cause of safeguarding security and social order.



It should continue to strengthen activities that highlight the distinctive qualities and traditions of Vietnam's heroic People's Public Security force and revolutionary public security officers across various fields.



The association should closely follow and effectively implement the principle that “the people are the foundation, the people are at the centre and the people are the owners,” starting from the needs, aspirations and legitimate rights and interests of the people; making the best possible service to the people the goal; relying on the people to carry out their tasks; and ensuring that the people benefit from the achievements, he noted.



It must truly become a core force in the all-people movement to safeguard national security in localities, build on the results achieved and proactively participate in grassroots-level activities. It should continue to review and assess models and campaigns under the all-people movement to safeguard national security, coordinate efforts and replicate practical and effective initiatives, he added.



Members of the association must clearly demonstrate their role and make contributions in coordination with the People's Public Security force to monitor and manage the security and social order situation at the grassroots level.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends the second National Congress of the Vietnam Association of Former People's Public Security Officers for the 2026-2031 tenure in Hanoi on October 3. Photo: VNA



The association should also organise practical activities to promote its role in educating younger generations about patriotism, Vietnamese revolutionary heroism and the traditions of the People's Public Security force.



The General Secretary and President also stressed the need to build a politically strong Vietnam Association of Former People's Public Security Officers with modern operating methods and sufficient capacity to fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people.



He called on every member of the association to continuously cultivate and uphold the qualities of a revolutionary public security officer, proactively study and practise the thought, morality and style of President Ho Chi Minh and the “Six Teachings” he gave to People's Public Security officers, and truly serve as an exemplary role model in their communities for young public security officers, younger generations and the people to learn from and follow./.

