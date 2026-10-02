Vietnam, Japan promote exchanges on law and justice

​Hanoi (VNA) - Chief Judge of the People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2 Hoang Ngoc Thanh on October 2 chaired a working session with a delegation from the Nanko patent attorneys club of Japan to exchange experience in the legal framework and practical handling of intellectual property (IP) disputes and cases in Vietnam.

The People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2 is the only regional-level court in northern Vietnam vested with jurisdiction over IP-related cases arising in 20 northern provinces and cities.

The delegation was led by Kazuya Senda, an attorney, patent attorney and the club's secretary-general, together with Takanobu Mori, a patent attorney and the club deputy secretary-general, members of the club’s Executive Board and other members.

Established in 1928, the Nanko patent attorneys club is a professional organisation bringing together Japanese patent attorneys. It focuses on professional education, networking and support for the Japan patent attorneys association.

Speaking at the working session, Thanh said the meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to share practical experience in judicial activities, thereby enhancing mutual understanding of the laws and practices governing the settlement of IP-related cases in Vietnam and Japan.

During the session, members of the club raised questions and held direct discussions with judges from the People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2 on practical issues arising in the settlement of IP disputes.

Discussions focused on the legal framework governing IP rights, recent trends in IP disputes, procedures and timelines for dispute resolution, and the relationship between the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam and the courts in handling such cases.

The Japanese delegates also shared their experience in collecting and assessing evidence and discussed the role of technical expertise in IP litigation, the application of provisional emergency measures, sanctions, compensation for damages and other remedial measures.

They further exchanged views on practical experience in enforcing rights related to trademarks and industrial designs, as well as the enforcement of court judgments and decisions in the field of IP.

Judges from the People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2, in turn, shared information on Vietnam’s legal regulations and discussed Japan’s legal provisions and practical experience in resolving IP disputes with members of the club.

The two-way exchange provided participants with additional perspectives on the application of law, assessment of evidence, dispute resolution and protection of the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in IP matters.

The meeting offered the two sides an opportunity to deepen professional exchanges and mutual understanding of the legal systems and judicial practices governing IP, thereby contributing to greater professional interaction and cooperation in the legal and judicial fields between Vietnam and Japan./.

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