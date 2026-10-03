Business

Vietnam-Malaysia trade surges 43.4% in eight months

Phung Van Thanh, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Malaysia, predicted that given the current momentum, bilateral trade in 2026 is expected to surpass the 18 billion USD mark for the first time ever.

Cargo transportation activities inside Tan Cang–Cai Mep International Port, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Cargo transportation activities inside Tan Cang–Cai Mep International Port, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Trade between Vietnam and Malaysia reached 15.28 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 43.4% year-on-year, nearly matching the 16.33 billion USD recorded in the whole of 2025, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia.

The latest figures from the Department of Vietnam Customs show that Vietnam’s export value to Malaysia during the eight-month period stood at 5.01 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 45.8%. Meanwhile, imports from Malaysia reached 10.26 billion USD, up 42.3%.

Strong growth on both ends widened Vietnam’s trade deficit with Malaysia to 5.25 billion USD, up 39.1% over the same period last year.

Computers, electronics, and components led Vietnam’s export growth, making up 29.2% of total export value, with an impressive 151.4% increase. Other strong performers were machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts, which rose by 58.4%, along with chemical products, which jumped 94.2%.

Several other commodity groups recorded double-digit export growth, including phones and components (up 25.3%), iron and steel products (up 21.2%), textiles and garments (up 20.7%), seafood products (up 19.6%), and animal feed and raw materials (up 13.8%). On the other hand, a few sectors contracted, notably transport vehicles and spare parts (down 23.1%), coffee (down 25.8%), and rice (down 8.2%).

On the import side, raw materials and fuels made up the largest share. Computers, electronic products, and components led all import categories, accounting for 37.2% of the total and rising 48.4% year-on-year. Petroleum products ranked second with a 16% share, surging 118.7%, followed by machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts, which accounted for 10.3% after a 72.4% increase.

Conversely, steep import drops were recorded in glass and glassware (down 56.7%), other base metals (down 22%), liquefied gas (down 13.1%), and raw plastics (down 11.8%).

Phung Van Thanh, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Malaysia, predicted that given the current momentum, bilateral trade in 2026 is expected to surpass the 18 billion USD mark for the first time ever./.

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