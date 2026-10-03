Vietnam's airports handle nearly 102 million passengers in first nine months

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam's airports handled nearly 102 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, up 12% from a year earlier, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.
International passengers rose 14% to more than 39 million, while domestic passengers increased 11% to more than 62 million, the authority said.
Air cargo throughput reached 1.4 million tonnes during the period, up more than 10% year on year.
Vietnamese airlines carried more than 46 million passengers in the first nine months, an increase of more than 8% from the same period last year. International passengers accounted for nearly 15 million, up 3%, while domestic passengers exceeded 31 million, up 11%.
Airlines carried nearly 347,000 tonnes of cargo during the period, an increase of more than 1% year on year.
In September alone, airports handled 12.5 million passengers, up 37% from September 2025.
Airport cargo throughput rose more than 8% year on year to over 168,000 tonnes during the month./.
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