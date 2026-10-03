Can Tho carries out GoRice project on sustainable, low-emission rice value chains

Can Tho (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho has issued a plan for the implementation of the “Greening our Rice: Gender-just, Low-Carbon Rice Value Chains in Vietnam” (GoRice) project for 2026–2029.



The project has a total budget of 15 billion VND (577,300 USD), funded entirely through non-refundable cash grants.



According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Chi Hung, the project aims to improve the socio-economic and environmental well-being of rice farmers in the Mekong Delta through sustainable and climate-resilient rice production practices. The GoRice project aims to promote gender equality and enhance leadership and decision-making skills among women and ethnic minority communities in smart agricultural production.



The project runs from September 2026 to December 2029 in seven Can Tho communes, namely Ho Dac Kien, Thuan Hoa, Dai Ngai, Tan Thanh, Gia Hoa, Nhu Gia and Thanh Phu. Key activities include building the capacity of agricultural extension officials, cooperatives and farmers to apply smart rice production techniques, and promoting circular economy models and green technologies. These include the treatment and utilisation of rice straw and husks to improve farmers’ incomes and environmental benefits.



The project will also support producers, with priority given to women and ethnic minority people, in developing entrepreneurship and household financial management skills and accessing capital, production materials and equipment.



The plan also seeks to raise public awareness of gender equality and strengthen stakeholders’ readiness to mobilise resources and support the municipal agriculture and environment sector in developing a long-term, gender-responsive plan for climate-smart rice production.



The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead and assume overall responsibility for establishing a GoRice Project Management Board to coordinate, implement, and monitor project activities.



The department will work closely with Stichting Novib in Vietnam (Oxfam), the Institute for Agricultural Environment (IAE), the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and relevant departments and local authorities to carry out technical transfers, conduct measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of emission reductions, and promote market linkages and the consumption of low-emission rice products./.

VNA