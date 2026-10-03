Society

Int’l cooperation helps address nuclear power workforce shortages

Decision No. 1012/QD-TTg on training and developing human resources for nuclear power development sets a requirement for around 1,920 personnel for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant and around 1,980 for Ninh Thuan 2 by 2033 and 2035.

Construction is underway on the resettlement area serving the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant project (Photo: VNA)
Construction is underway on the resettlement area serving the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant project (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Building, developing and operating a nuclear power plant over several decades requires more than choosing appropriate technology and constructing the facility. It requires a comprehensive legal framework, management capacity, nuclear safety and security, human resources and international cooperation, with human resources being one of the decisive factors.

Shortage of specialised personnel

Decision No. 1012/QD-TTg on training and developing human resources for nuclear power development sets a requirement for around 1,920 personnel for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant and around 1,980 for Ninh Thuan 2 by 2033 and 2035.

Decision No. 893/QD-TTg focuses on training, developing, and improving human resources for state management, research, application, and technical support in atomic energy. The goal is that by 2030, all central and local state management staff would be fully trained to carry out their roles. Additionally, at least 50% of personnel at the national radiation and nuclear safety regulatory agency should be capable of contributing to drafting legislation, inspecting, and overseeing safety and security at nuclear power plants.

Duong Thanh Tung, head of the Training, Research and Deployment Division at the Nuclear Training Centre under the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute, said the Government has issued human resource development schemes for different groups, reflecting growing training needs. However, specialised nuclear power training faces major challenges, particularly in terms of lecturers and facilities.

The Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute currently has only around 10 nuclear power experts and specialists in related fields who are able to teach, most of whom are approaching retirement age, he said.

The Nuclear Training Centre, which previously provided short-term training for personnel for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, is now expanding its programmes to help prepare personnel for future plant operations. It has organised nuclear power courses for Petrovietnam officials and trained doctoral students in fields directly linked to nuclear power workforce needs.

Regarding long-term human resources for the nuclear power programme, Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director General of the Department of Radiation and Nuclear Safety, also pointed to the shortage of specialised nuclear power lecturers. Vietnam needs to develop a domestic pool of lecturers and experts, but this remains challenging due to the nature of specialised training and limited numbers of experts.

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The construction site for the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant, located in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

In particular, as Vietnam’s nuclear power programme is being revived, the requirement is not only to meet the country’s workforce needs but also to ensure that personnel meet standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is an important foundation for Vietnam to implement its nuclear power programme safely and effectively.

Promoting international cooperation to build specialised expertise

As the focal agency for implementing Decision No. 893/QD-TTg, the Department of Radiation and Nuclear Safety is coordinating with relevant agencies to develop an overall plan and carry out tasks according to the roadmap. Initial priorities include assessing workforce needs and developing training plans and curricula for specialised fields.

Given the limited domestic resources, international cooperation is an important solution to gradually address human resource shortages. Long-term investment and appropriate mechanisms are needed to develop and retain a pool of experts.

The department will negotiate and sign agreements and send personnel for training and internships at reputable nuclear facilities abroad. It will also continue to strengthen cooperation with the IAEA and countries with developed nuclear industries to implement training, professional development and expert exchange programmes, helping prepare human resources for nuclear power development.

Xavier Perrette, Vice President for International Relations at France's National Institute of Nuclear Sciences and Technologies (INSTN), also stressed the need to build human resource capacity for the nuclear programme.

Drawing on experience in implementing nuclear power training programmes in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, Xavier Perrette said human resources training should begin early, follow a long-term plan and be aligned with each stage of the programme, from management, design and construction to operation, safety supervision and radioactive waste management.

Pham Tuan Hiep, Secretary General of VietNuc - Vietnam Nuclear Professional Network with around 200 members, has provided training support for nuclear power project managers and State officials working in technical safety and institutional management. Its experts, who have direct experience in the nuclear industry in countries with developed nuclear power sectors, can also share lessons from nuclear programmes around the world.

The VietNuc expert network can help supplement practical experience among domestic personnel and serve as a bridge enabling Vietnamese experts abroad and international specialists to contribute their knowledge and experience to Vietnam’s nuclear power programme, gradually building a pool of specialised experts.

According to Hiep, to develop research experts capable of building and leading strong specialist teams, scientists have proposed that Vietnam link long-term training with major nuclear research institutions around the world.

At the same time, domestic university-level training should be strengthened, with curricula based on actual workforce needs and the competency requirements of individual positions. As an immediate priority, Vietnam should develop several core nuclear power training programmes meeting international standards, providing a foundation for graduates to pursue specialised training tailored to specific positions./.

VNA
#Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute #Ninh Thuan nuclear power #nuclear power #Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant
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