Business

Vietnam sees 149,700 new businesses in nine months

Vietnam recorded nearly 149,700 newly established enterprises in the first nine months of 2026, up 3.2% year-on-year, with total registered capital rising 32.7% to over 1.88 quadrillion VND (71.6 billion USD).

A view of Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park in Dong Nai city. (Photo: VNA)
A view of Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park in Dong Nai city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded nearly 149,700 newly established enterprises in the first nine months of 2026, up 3.2% year-on-year, with total registered capital rising 32.7% to over 1.88 quadrillion VND (71.6 billion USD), according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Average registered capital per new enterprise reached 12.6 billion VND, up 28.5% year-on-year. The total newly registered capital added to the economy in the period exceeded 5 quadrillion VND, up 6.1% year on year.

However, the number of businesses resuming operations fell 14% to nearly 74,300. In total, more than 223,900 enterprises either entered or returned to the market, down 3.2% year-on-year.

The services sector took the lead in new business registrations with nearly 111,200 enterprises, followed by industry and construction with more than 36,900, up 14.1%; and the agro-forestry-fishery sector with 1,588 firms, up 17%.

Construction recorded the strongest growth, with nearly 15,000 new enterprises, up 33%, while transport and storage rose 24.8% and real estate 10.9%.

Meanwhile, nearly 89,800 businesses temporarily suspended operations for a fixed period, down 9.7% year-on-year, while 33,500 ceased operations pending dissolution procedures, down 37%.

Notably, more than 48,700 businesses completed dissolution procedures, up 118.8% year-on-year. On average, around 19,100 businesses withdrew from the market each month./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam #new businesses #establish
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