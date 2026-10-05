Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s begining

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,643 VND/USD on October 5, up 7 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,925 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,361 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks were mixed compared with the October 2 trading session.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from October 2./.



VNA