Rooftop solar power development falls short of target: deputy minister

Hanoi (VNA) – Rooftop solar power development in Vietnam has yet to meet its target and remains slower than other baseload power sources, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai said at a regular Government press briefing in Hanoi on October 3.



He noted that rooftop solar power has several advantages, including short construction time, limited land requirements and reduced transmission losses. The Government has therefore promoted its development amid rapidly rising electricity demand, projected to increase by around 10% annually.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted measures to boost rooftop solar power, including the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 10/CT-TTg dated March 30, 2026, on strengthening electricity saving and developing rooftop solar power.



Under the directive, selected projects will be developed and battery storage systems encouraged, with a target of raising the share of rooftop solar power in residential and office areas to 10%.



According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), total installed rooftop solar capacity nationwide currently stands at around 11,000 MW.



The ministry has also urged localities to implement measures to promote rooftop solar power, including policies to support households. However, only around 10-20 localities have so far introduced such support policies.



Hoai said the ministry will continue guiding localities in designing support policies suited to their budgetary conditions, while reviewing relevant regulations and updating potential power sources under the revised Power Development Plan VIII.



He stressed that developing power generation and grid projects remains a key priority, with local authorities expected to take greater responsibility for investment in power generation projects.



The ministry aims to remove barriers, facilitate investment and mobilise resources for power projects, he said.



Alongside developing power sources and grids, electricity saving is also essential to ensuring adequate supply, particularly as economic growth could drive electricity demand up by more than 10%.



The official said that synchronised measures, including rooftop solar development and energy saving, will help meet the country’s growing electricity demand./.

VNA