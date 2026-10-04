Marine Economy Forum launched to connect resources, promote cooperation

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Nha Trang University on October 3 launched the Marine Economy Forum (MEF), seeking measures to develop Vietnam’s marine economy in a green, sustainable and high-value-added direction.



This is a regular platform connecting management agencies, localities, businesses, associations, research institutes, universities, experts and domestic and international partners to promote training, consultancy, knowledge transfer and scientific and technological cooperation.



The MEF brings together a broad network, including the Directorate of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the People’s Committees of Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak and Lam Dong provinces, major research institutes and universities, as well as businesses and professional associations. The network is expected to strengthen public-private cooperation and promote the greening of value chains.



Its six strategic cooperation areas cover high-tech marine aquaculture and aquatic product processing; fisheries exploitation, aquaculture and resource protection; logistics, seaport services, shipbuilding and marine engineering; sustainable marine tourism and coastal livelihoods; marine environment, circular economy and marine biotechnology; and offshore renewable energy, digital transformation, innovation and marine human resources development.



For 2026-2030, the MEF has set specific targets to measure its operational effectiveness, focusing not only on expanding membership but also on building an active partnership network, developing knowledge products, addressing practical challenges and promoting feasible programmes and projects.



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Quach Hoai Nam, President of Nha Trang University, said marine economic development is a strategic issue closely linked to economic growth, science and technology, environmental protection, human resources, national defence and security, and the country’s international standing.



He said MEF was initiated to establish an open, flexible and regular cooperation mechanism, bringing together knowledge, data, technology, training and resources to develop concrete programmes, tasks and products.



MEF will perform three core functions: coordinating cooperation; providing policy consultation and sharing knowledge, data and scientific recommendations; and connecting practical needs with the training, research, consultancy, innovation and technology transfer capabilities of Nha Trang University and its partners.



Also on October 3, MEF’s first Steering Committee meeting discussed measures to put the forum into operation. Its organisational structure comprises a Steering Committee, Secretariat, Expert Council, thematic or task-based working groups, and focal points of participating agencies and partners./.

VNA