Vietnam honoured in multiple categories at 2026 World Travel Awards

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Youth lead nationwide volunteer campaign in summer 2026
More than 10.2 million youth union members and young people took part in volunteer activities nationwide during the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, contributing to tree planting, support for disadvantaged children, digital literacy, career guidance, environmental protection and other community initiatives.
Vietnam adopts action programme for ASEAN connectivity
Prime Minister Decision No. 1775/QD-TTg, issued on September 14, 2026, approves Vietnam’s action programme for implementing the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan for 2026–2030 and 2031–2035. The programme aligns with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and related strategic plans, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to a strong and prosperous ASEAN Community.
Vietnam climbs seven places in global tourism development index
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2026. Vietnam scored 4.15 points, ranking 52nd among 110 economies, up seven places from 2024 and 11 places from 2019.
Hanoi targets higher rural incomes by 2030
Hanoi aims to raise rural per capita income to at least 135 million VND (5,163 USD) a year by 2030, while expanding OCOP products, advancing new-style rural development and achieving full health insurance coverage among rural residents.
Hanoi hosts Int'l Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for first time
The 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) is taking place in Hanoi from September 25 to October 5, 2026, with participants from 66 countries and territories. A total of 67 teams are competing, including 65 international teams and two Vietnamese teams.
World Cleanup Day 2026: From clean plates to clean cities
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the People's Committee of Hanoi, held a national launch ceremony on September 20 to respond to World Cleanup Day 2026 under the theme "From clean plates to clean cities".
Vietnam performs first successful implantation of CorHeart 6 cardiac support device
In September 2026, 108 Military Central Hospital successfully performed a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implantation using the new-generation CorHeart 6 device for a patient with severe heart failure. This marks the first successful CorHeart 6 implantation in Vietnam, representing another step forward in mechanical circulatory support and offering an additional treatment option for patients awaiting heart transplantation.
Great National Unity Festival to be held abroad for first time
The first-ever Great National Unity Festival among overseas Vietnamese communities will be held in Prague, the Czech Republic, later this year, according to Guidance No. 12/HD-MTTW-BTT, dated September 11, 2026, by the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.
Vietnam - Canada Comprehensive Partnership
In September 2026, following his attendance at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the United States, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, pays a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour.
VNA wins second prize at OANA Best Article Competition 2026
A ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) was held in Moscow, Russia, on September 21, 2026, as part of the OANA Media Forum. The forum also featured the presentation of the 2026 OANA Awards for outstanding journalistic products.
Vietnam makes active, proactive and responsible contributions to UN
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. His attendance reaffirms Vietnam’s high regard for the United Nations and reflects the country’s active, proactive and responsible contributions to the common efforts of the UN and the international community.
Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada from September 20 to 25. The top Vietnamese leader’s working trip and bilateral activities in the US are expected to further advance the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner.
Investment in educational facilities and equipment in the 2025–2026 academic year
In the 2025–2026 academic year, localities nationwide continued to increase investment in educational facilities and school infrastructure.
Building and developing a synchronous, modern pre-hospital emergency care system
Vietnam will put a nationwide pre-hospital emergency management platform into operation from 2027, as part of efforts to strengthen the emergency care system, improve coordination among response forces and ensure faster, more effective access to emergency services nationwide.
Vietnam makes significant progress in child protection
In recent years, Vietnam has made significant progress in child protection, reaffirming its strong commitment to implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Seven Vietnamese exports surpass 10 billion USD in January-August
In the first eight months of 2026, seven export items recorded turnover exceeding 10 billion USD each, accounting for 70% of Vietnam’s total export value. Electronics, computers and components topped the list, with export turnover surpassing 101 billion USD.
Vietnam’s outbound investment up 4.7-fold in first eight months of 2026
In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam’s total outbound investment, including newly registered and adjusted capital, reached 2.62 billion USD, 4.7 times the figure recorded in the same period last year.
Vietnam’s FDI up 55.4% in first eight months of 2026
In the first eight months of 2026, total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam reached 40.63 billion USD, up 55.4% year on year. Disbursed FDI was estimated at 17.25 billion USD, up 12% year on year and the highest eight-month figure in the past five years.
Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida are paying a State visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16. The visit is being made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse.
Top leader orders substantive education reform
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for substantive reform in school governance, teaching staff, curricula, teaching and learning methods, examinations and assessment, while addressing a meeting on August 25 to review the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW.