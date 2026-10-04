Malaysia seeks deeper halal technology cooperation with Vietnam

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) is looking to deepen cooperation with Vietnam in halal technology, particularly halal certification processes that fully meet the required criteria.

UniMAP chancellor Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the university’s research capacity could provide a strong basis for practical cooperation with Vietnam in halal technology, standards and industry development, according to Bernama.

He noted that UniMAP had previously visited the Osaka Halal Centre in Japan, where participants discussed opportunities for students to receive practical training at businesses and gain first-hand experience of halal-related operations.

Citing the experience in Japan, Bernama quoted Syed Faizuddin as expressing hope that similar expertise-sharing activities could be introduced in Vietnam.

The UniMAP programme in Japan involved students majoring in business management and chemical engineering, including food technology. The experience could provide a foundation for similar knowledge-sharing initiatives in Vietnam as the two countries seek practical cooperation in the halal sector.

Ramlan Osman, Director of the National Halal Certification Centre (HALCERT), said the centre could serve as a bridge for Malaysia-Vietnam cooperation in halal technology, standards and industry development.

He said HALCERT operates under the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam and that its staff refer to procedures of Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM), the country’s halal certification authority, when determining halal criteria for products.

Ramlan also highlighted the importance of halal logistics in maintaining product integrity throughout the supply chain, stressing that halal requirements must be strictly observed from transportation and storage to delivery to consumers.

Potential areas of cooperation include halal certification and processing, value-added agricultural products, rice technology, aquaculture, as well as innovative cold-storage and logistics solutions./.

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