Thailand puts immigration procedures on mobile app

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has officially launched the Thai Immigration (THIM) mobile app to simplify procedures and improve international visitors’ stay experience, amid efforts to realise its target of welcoming 33 million foreign visitors in 2026.

Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said increasing numbers of foreign visitors have put pressure on immigration control infrastructure at airports and border gates.

The launch of THIM is a strategic step in the immigration authorities’ comprehensive digital transformation roadmap, he noted.

THIM currently integrates a Digital Arrival Card, allowing visitors to submit information online before their trips. In subsequent phases, the system will expand to include public services such as queue appointment booking, visa extensions, 90-day residence reporting, residence certificate issuance and visa-on-arrival applications.

In terms of information security, THIM uses passport chip scanning, facial recognition, and biometric data encryption technologies. The application also features an “Explore Thailand” function, providing QR codes for discounts on tourism and accommodation services.

After nearly two months of pilot operation on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery since August 1, THIM had recorded more than 600,000 downloads, with an activation rate of over 97%./.

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