World

Thailand puts immigration procedures on mobile app

The launch of THIM is a strategic step in the immigration authorities’ comprehensive digital transformation roadmap, Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, noted.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has officially launched the Thai Immigration (THIM) mobile app to simplify procedures and improve international visitors’ stay experience, amid efforts to realise its target of welcoming 33 million foreign visitors in 2026.

Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said increasing numbers of foreign visitors have put pressure on immigration control infrastructure at airports and border gates.

The launch of THIM is a strategic step in the immigration authorities’ comprehensive digital transformation roadmap, he noted.

THIM currently integrates a Digital Arrival Card, allowing visitors to submit information online before their trips. In subsequent phases, the system will expand to include public services such as queue appointment booking, visa extensions, 90-day residence reporting, residence certificate issuance and visa-on-arrival applications.

In terms of information security, THIM uses passport chip scanning, facial recognition, and biometric data encryption technologies. The application also features an “Explore Thailand” function, providing QR codes for discounts on tourism and accommodation services.

After nearly two months of pilot operation on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery since August 1, THIM had recorded more than 600,000 downloads, with an activation rate of over 97%./.

VNA
#immigration procedures #Thailand #mobile app #tourism Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand promotes modernisation of timber industry

Thailand promotes modernisation of timber industry

Darika Saranket, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, stated that the country promotes the use of economically valuable timber in conjunction with sustainable forest resource management, thereby enhancing the role of the timber industry in economic development and the transition to environmentally friendly development.

See more

The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives takes place in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN steps up cooperation in fight against criminal fugitives

Participants discussed and agreed on strategic solutions to improve cooperation through ASEAN’s multilateral and bilateral mechanisms. They adopted the conference's joint statement and agreed on a draft joint action plan to strengthen cooperation in combating criminal fugitives.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for dialogue among nuclear-weapon states to reduce nuclear risk

Vietnam calls on nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ). It will continue to make active contributions to international efforts to promote nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, strengthen multilateralism and international law, and work towards a world free of nuclear weapons.

Singapore boosts business support with “one-stop shop” model

Singapore boosts business support with “one-stop shop” model

With government business support information and services integrated into a single platform, BizSG uses AI to recommend support programmes tailored to each business and guide users step-by-step to the appropriate service or support. The entire Singapore government subsidy system is expected to be gradually integrated by 2027.

Indonesia's MSMEs Minister Maman Abdurrahman speaks during an entrepreneurial event in Surabaya, East Java, September 23, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia helps poor families build self-reliant businesses

MSMEs Minister Maman Abdurrahman said, during the launch of LAKSMI, an inclusive microenterprise capacity-building programme, in Surabaya, East Java, on September 23, his ministry offers training and business mentoring for beneficiaries of government socioeconomic programmes.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: cand.vn)

Vietnam hosts ASEAN conference on combating fugitive criminals

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said amid deepening globalisation and international integration, transnational crime in general and crimes committed by wanted persons in particular have become increasingly complex, posing major challenges to law enforcement agencies in the region and around the world.

Singapore builds first gas-fired power plant integrated with battery storage

Singapore builds first gas-fired power plant integrated with battery storage

The 670MW plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2029, with an investment of 1.2 billion SGD (939 million USD). Using combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, it will be Singapore’s largest single-unit power plant, generating enough electricity to supply about 1.2 million four-room apartments a year.

Vansy Kuamua, Deputy Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN boosts media cooperation in digital era

The meeting, held in the Lao capital of Vientiane from September 28-29, brought together representatives from ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen regional cooperation in information and media.

ADB approves 1.5 billion USD loan to help Philippines mitigate impact of Middle East conflict

ADB approves 1.5 billion USD loan to help Philippines mitigate impact of Middle East conflict

The ADB funding will help the Philippine Government secure fuel supplies, maintain access to electricity, healthcare, food, and medicine at affordable prices, and assist Filipino workers abroad in returning home. The loan is provided through ADB’s Countercyclical Support Facility (CSF), a financial instrument designed to provide rapid budget support to member countries in times of economic shocks.

Workers make clothes for export at Nha Be- Hau Giang Garment JSC in Vi Thanh ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sustaining exceptional growth: economist

Vietnam is the resilience story. Its projected growth moderates slightly from its exceptional post-2016 pace, but remains around 5% — a rate that would be remarkable for most advanced economies.

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada website published two commentaries by former parliamentarian Bryon Wilfert and researcher Julie Nguyen on the significance of the visit. (Photo: Screenshot of the articles)

Canadian media highlight new milestone in Vietnam–Canada relations

The coverage by Canadian media and researchers shows that the top Vietnamese leader's state visit was seen not only as an important diplomatic milestone but also as an opportunity for the two countries to deepen substantive cooperation, diversify partnerships and seek new drivers of development amid a changing global landscape.