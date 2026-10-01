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Cambodia’s garment industry records strong growth over four years

A report by the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce covering September 2022–August 2026 showed that garments accounted for the largest share among traditional export products, growing by an average of 15.25% annually.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s exports of garments, footwear and bags have recorded strong growth, with garment exports alone surging from 7.8 billion USD to 11 billion USD over the past four years.

A report by the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce covering September 2022–August 2026 showed that garments accounted for the largest share among traditional export products, growing by an average of 15.25% annually.

Rice exports also increased from 445 million USD to 640 million USD during the period, while paddy exports declined from 1 billion USD to 600 million USD.

Among fast-growing export products, tyres and toys and sports equipment posted particularly strong increases. Tyre exports surged from 258 million USD to more than 2 billion USD, while exports of toys and sports equipment rose from 140 million USD to over 1 billion USD.

A separate report from the General Department of Customs and Excise showed that in the first eight months of this year, Cambodia’s total trade with major partners exceeded 50 billion USD, up 20% year-on-year. Exports rose 19.7%, while imports increased 20.7%.

Cambodia’s exports to major markets topped 24 billion USD. The US, Vietnam and China were the largest destinations, with export values of 10.6 billion USD, 2.9 billion USD and 1.3 billion USD, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s imports reached 26.5 billion USD. China, Vietnam and Singapore were the three largest suppliers, with respective values of 14.2 billion USD, 3 billion USD and 1.5 billion USD./.


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