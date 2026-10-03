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Vietnam has first female judge at International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea

Vietnamese Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as a judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Vietnam’s participation in international judicial institutions.

#International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) #Vietnam #Nguyen Thi Lan Anh
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