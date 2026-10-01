Cambodia’s non-bank financial sector assets triple in five years

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s non-bank financial sector is becoming an increasingly important part of the country’s financial system, with its total assets tripling from 3 billion USD in 2021 to 9 billion USD in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth has said.​

The 2025 figure, equivalent to 18% of Cambodia’s GDP, was released at the Forum on the Achievements of the First Mandate of the Non-Bank Financial Services Authority (FSA) and the Annual Securities Conference 2026, chaired by Pornmoniroth in Phnom Penh on September 29.​

The sector’s workforce also doubled from 8,000 to around 16,000 during the five-year period.​

According to Director General of the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) Sou Socheat, the country had 28 listed companies, covering equity and debt securities, as of September. Capital raised through the securities market is expected to reach 1 billion USD by the end of 2026, while corporate bond fundraising could also reach 1 billion USD with support from Royal Group.​

Pornmoniroth highlighted the sector’s expansion in terms of scale, job creation and access to financial services. It has also contributed to social protection, financial resilience through insurance, investment opportunities and capital mobilisation through the securities market.​

Market capitalisation grew by an average 16.7% annually over the past five years, while green and sustainable bond issuance reached about 80 million USD.​

Cambodia is also promoting fintech through a regulatory sandbox and digital platforms such as Cambodia Data Exchange, Cambodia Digital Key and Verify.gov.kh, alongside efforts to develop digital-asset trading and automated trading systems./.​