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FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

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DEEP C Hai Phong Industrial Park is envisioned as a model of an eco-industrial park and sustainable development in Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)

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