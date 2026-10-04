Czech lower house speaker visits Vietnamese community in Prague

Prague (VNA) – President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura and a delegation visited Sapa Trade Centre in Prague on October 3, meeting representatives of the Vietnamese community, businesses and traders to learn about their livelihoods, business activities and integration into Czech society.



Speaking at the meeting, Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saparia JSC, said that over the 76 years of Vietnam-Czech diplomatic relations, generations of Vietnamese have lived, studied and worked in the Central European country.



The community has worked hard, conducted business, observed local laws and proactively integrated into society, he said, adding that the Czech Republic has become a second home for many Vietnamese.



The community will continue to promote solidarity, comply with local laws and make positive contributions to Czech society while preserving Vietnamese cultural identity and helping fostering the traditional friendship between the two peoples, Thang affirmed.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam highlighted Sapa Trade Centre’s role in the economic, cultural and community life of Vietnamese people in Prague.



Often described as a “mini Hanoi”, Sapa Trade Centre is not only a business hub but also a place where the Vietnamese language, cuisine and traditions are preserved. It also serves as a venue for introducing Vietnamese culture to Czech people and international visitors, he said.



The ambassador spoke highly of the attention and support from the Czech parliament and Government, including President Tomio Okamura, for the Vietnamese community, helping create favourable conditions for its integration and contributions to local society.





President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura and a delegation visit Sapa Trade Centre in Prague on October 3. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, President of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura praised the community’s integration and contributions to Czech society, noting that its hard work, strong work ethic, emphasis on education and responsibility to family have helped it establish a positive standing in the country.



He also expressed his impression of younger generations of Vietnamese, many of whom hold Czech citizenship, speak Czech fluently and actively participate in various areas of social life.



The visit was aimed at gaining first-hand insight into the community’s living conditions, business activities and concerns, he said.



The delegation later visited Tamda Group, a prominent Vietnamese-owned business in the Czech Republic, and Tamda Foods supermarket to learn about its operations and range of goods and services.



Okamura praised the businesses’ dynamism, strong work ethic and performance, saying Vietnamese-owned enterprises contribute to the Czech economy while promoting exchanges and mutual understanding between the Vietnamese community and local people.



The delegation also toured shops at Sapa Trade Centre and learned about the activities of Vietnamese traders.



The visit offered Czech lawmakers an opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the Vietnamese community’s life, businesses and integration, while recognising the community’s contributions to the Czech economy and society and helping foster closer ties between the community and the host society, thereby contributing to the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic./.