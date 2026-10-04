General Secretary and President To Lam receives newly accredited ambassadors

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on October 3 the ambassadors of Palestine, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil and France, who presented their credentials and officially began their terms of office in Vietnam.



Welcoming the ambassadors, the top leader highlighted their important role in effectively implementing agreements and commitments between Vietnam and their respective countries, helping further deepen bilateral ties in a faster and more substantive manner for the mutual benefit of each country.



He expressed his confidence that the ambassadors will successfully fulfil their missions and affirmed that Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities stand ready to coordinate with and facilitate their work.



Through the ambassadors, he conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the leaders of their respective countries for their attention to and efforts to promote relations with Vietnam. He urged the diplomats to proactively propose specific projects, develop clear action plans and strengthen coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, with a view to delivering tangible benefits to the people, serving each country’s development goals and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.



He briefed the ambassadors on Vietnam’s development orientations in the new period, stressing the need to fully leverage the strengths and potential of Vietnam and countries, while meeting each side’s development needs.



Vietnam is advancing a new growth model, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key drivers, towards achieving its development targets, including double-digit economic growth, he noted.



The Party General Secretary and President said that Vietnam recorded positive results in the first nine months of 2026, with economic growth approaching 10%.



In external relations, Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. The country is also proactively promoting deep, substantive and effective international integration, creating a favourable environment for national development and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



The ambassadors expressed their impression at Vietnam’s achievements and development, highlighting the country’s potential and prospects and expressing confidence that Vietnam would achieve its development goals.



They pledged to make every effort and work closely with Vietnamese authorities to further advance bilateral relations in a deeper and more substantive manner, while strengthening cooperation in such areas as economy, investment, science and technology, education and training, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, accompanying Vietnam in its new era of development.



Receiving Palestinian Ambassador Shadi Abu Zarqa, Party General Secretary and President To Lam congratulated him on his appointment and conveyed greetings and an invitation to visit Vietnam to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.



Sharing the difficulties facing Palestine and its people, the host reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle.



He expressed his hope that during his tenure, the ambassador would contribute actively to strengthening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Palestine, particularly through people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture and education.



Ambassador Shadi Abu Zarqa congratulated Vietnam on its significant socio-economic achievements, expressing appreciation for Vietnam’s valuable support for the Palestinian people, which he said serves as a great source of encouragement for their cause.



At his meeting with Czech Ambassador Lukas Kaucky, the General Secretary and President affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship with the Czech Republic, one of Vietnam’s leading partners in Central and Eastern Euasrope and its first Strategic Partner in the region.



He suggested both sides closely coordinating in implementing high-level agreements and deepening the new cooperation framework, while expanding trade and exploring new areas of collaboration, with the goal of raising bilateral trade to 5 billion USD.



He noted that the Czech Republic can serve as a gateway for Vietnam to strengthen ties with Central and Eastern Europe, while Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge for the Czech Republic to expand cooperation with ASEAN. He also expressed appreciation for the Czech Government’s support for the Vietnamese community in the country and called for continued coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums in the interests of regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.



Ambassador Kaucky described his appointment as an honour, highlighting the long-standing bonds between the two countries. He underlined the important role of the Vietnamese community and generations of Vietnamese people who studied in the Czech Republic, as well as Czech citizens living and working in Vietnam, as bridges between the two peoples.



He affirmed that Vietnam is among the Czech Republic’s key partners in the region and pledged to make every effort to further strengthen the Vietnam-Czech Republic Strategic Partnership, while promoting comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam, the Czech Republic and the European Union.



Welcoming Danish Ambassador Lina Gandlose Hansen, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated her on taking up her post as the two countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He conveyed his greetings to the King and Queen of Denmark and expressed appreciation for Denmark’s valuable support for Vietnam.



He called for stronger political ties and greater economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as effective implementation of the Green Strategic Partnership.



He highlighted opportunities for expanded collaboration in energy, maritime and marine economic development, science and technology, innovation, green transition and digital transformation. Given Denmark’s strengths as a maritime power, he encouraged closer cooperation in the field and called for greater people-to-people exchanges, including the establishment of a direct air route between the two countries.



Ambassador conveyed greetings from King Frederik X and reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment as a long-standing and trusted partner of Vietnam. She said Denmark will continue supporting Vietnam in implementing the Green Strategic Partnership and achieving its net-zero emissions target, while promoting cooperation in innovation, renewable energy, infrastructure and sustainable food systems.



The ambassador pledged to contribute to making bilateral ties deeper, more substantive and effective.



At his reception for RoK Ambassador Lee Miyon, the Vietnamese leader expressed his satisfaction with the positive and comprehensive cooperation achievemetns the two countries have attained since establishing diplomatic relations nearly 35 years ago.



He called for continued delegation exchanges at all levels and effective implementation of bilateral commitments and agreements. He urged the two sides to strengthen practical cooperation in defence and security, create breakthroughs in economic ties, and effectively advance the new pillar of science and technology cooperation.



He also called for efforts to reach the target of 100 billion USD in bilateral trade in 2026 and work towards 150 billion USD by 2030.



He also asked the RoK to share experience and support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027, while promoting cooperation in culture, tourism, labour and local-level exchanges, and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the RoK. The two sides should further coordinate and support each other on regional and international issues of shared concern, he said.



Ambassador Lee expressed her honour at returning to Vietnam as ambassador at a time when bilateral ties are developing strongly. She affirmed that the RoK attaches importance and gives priority to relations with Vietnam, which she described as a key ASEAN partner across multiple fields.



She expressed her hope that Korean businesses would have opportunities to participate in major projects in Vietnam and pledged close coordination with Vietnamese authorities in preparations for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc in 2027.



The ambassador pledged to serve as a bridge of friendship and cooperation and contribute to making the Vietnam-Republic of Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership increasingly substantive, effective and beneficial to both peoples.



At his meeting with Malaysian Ambassador Jamal Sharifuddin Bin Johan, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated him on his appointment and congratulated Malaysia on its successful ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, which he said had made important contributions to regional cooperation, stability and development.



He affirmed that Malaysia holds an important position in Vietnam’s foreign policy and expressed his wish to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.



The host noted positive developments across bilateral ties, particularly strong growth in trade and investment, active defence and security cooperation, and expanding collaboration in culture, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges. He said substantial room remains for further cooperation.



With both countries sharing the goal of becoming high-income developed economies, the Vietnamese leader suggested increasing the exchange of delegations at levels and finalising an Action Plan for 2026-2030 soon to effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He also urged closer cooperation in the economy, defence and security, as well as greater collaboration in energy, maritime affairs, science and technology and innovation. The two sides should continue strengthening coordination, ASEAN solidarity and ASEAN centrality, while supporting each other at regional and international forums, particularly ASEAN and the United Nations.



Ambassador Jamal Sharifuddin Bin Johan highlighted the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Malaysia in November 2024.



Noting significant potential in trade, the halal industry and fisheries, the ambassador pledged to work closely with relevant agencies of both countries to strive for the 20 billion USD bilateral trade target and contribute to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Generla Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives Norwegian Ambassador Stein Iversen in Hanoi on October 3. (Photot: VNA)

Welcoming Norwegian Ambassador Stein Iversen, the Vietnamese leader expressed satisfaction with the achievements in Vietnam-Norway friendship and cooperation over the past 55 years and encouraged the ambassador to play an active bridging role in advancing bilateral relations.



He welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the Vietnam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement, saying it would open up new opportunities for trade and investment. He called for effective implementation of the Green Strategic Partnership, with a focus on maritime cooperation, while encouraging Norway to share its strengths and experience as a maritime power. He also highlighted potential for expanded cooperation in renewable energy, green transition, fisheries, climate change response, and science and technology.



Vietnam is ready to support Norway and serve as a bridge for stronger cooperation between Norway and ASEAN, he affirmed.



Ambassador Iversen said Norway attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, describing the conclusion of the Vietnam-EFTA FTA negotiations as an important milestone that, together with the Green Strategic Partnership, would provide fresh momentum for bilateral ties.



He affirmed Norway’s readiness to continue supporting Vietnam’s green transition, plastic waste reduction and carbon emissions reduction, while encouraging Norwegian businesses to expand investment in Vietnam.



The ambassador praised Vietnam’s development achievements, its positions and contributions at the United Nations, support for multilateralism and role in ASEAN, and pledged to work to make Vietnam-Norway relations deeper, more substantive and effective.



Receiving Dutch Ambassador Remco van Wijngaarden, General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the Netherlands’ position as one of Vietnam’s leading partners in Europe and spoke highly of the substantive results of the strategic partnership on climate change adaptation, water management, sustainable agriculture and food security.



He called for stronger political trust through regular high-level exchanges and encouraged the study of a direct air route between Vietnam and the Netherlands to enhance trade, tourism and people-to-people connectivity.



He suggested the two countries work towards becoming models of cooperation in the maritime economy and sustainable development, while establishing new frameworks for collaboration in frontier areas such as science and technology, green energy transition, the circular economy, semiconductors and integrated circuits. He also emphasised collaboration in education and training, particularly high-quality human resources development.



Ambassador Wijngaarden affirmed the Netherlands’ strong commitment to its reliable and effective partnership with Vietnam, noting that the country is proud to be among the EU’s leading trade and investment partners of Vietnam.



He said he will prioritise coordinating high-level visits to create momentum for upgrading bilateral ties and focus on breakthrough cooperation in high technology, semiconductors, integrated circuits and smart, sustainable maritime economic development.



At his meeting with Belgian Ambassador Pieter Leenknegt, To Lam welcomed positive developments in bilateral relations, particularly following the successful state visit to Vietnam by the King and Queen of Belgium in April 2025.



Highlighting Belgium’s central role in the European Union, General Secretary and President Lam described Belgium as an important partner and noted significant potential for expanded cooperation, particularly in energy, maritime transport and agriculture. He suggested both sides coordinate to create a strong shift in investment cooperation, promote the role of Vietnam and Belgium as gateways linking ASEAN and the EU, and elevate science, technology and innovation as priority areas of bilateral collaboration.



Ambassador Leenknegt spoke highly of Vietnam’s strategic development achievements, particularly its progress in wind energy. He affirmed Belgium’s readiness to support Vietnam in energy cooperation and the implementation of its Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) goals.



Noting the active presence of Belgian investors in Vietnam’s energy and port sectors, the ambassador said the two countries still have substantial room for cooperation. He pledged to contribute to stronger multifaceted ties and promote exchanges between Vietnamese localities and Belgian regions.



Receiving Brazilian Ambassador Marcelo Paz Saraiva Camara, the Vietnamese leader affirmed Vietnam’s desire to further strengthen its Strategic Partnership with Brazil, one of Vietnam’s key partners in Latin America.



He welcomed positive developments in bilateral ties, including regular high-level exchanges, the elevation of relations to a strategic partnership in 2024, continued growth in economic and trade ties, and expanding cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green development, renewable energy, defence and security, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



The host urged the two sides to closely follow the 2025-2030 Action Plan for implementing the Vietnam-Brazil Strategic Partnership, increase delegation exchanges and political dialogue in channels, at all levels, and faciliate trade and investment in areas where the two economies have complementary strengths.



He asked both sides to advance negotiations on the Vietnam-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, with the aim of raising bilateral trade to 15 billion USD annually, while continuing to coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums.



Ambassador Camara conveyed greetings from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and reaffirmed Brazil’s strong commitment to its Strategic Partnership with Vietnam.



He pledged to work closely with Vietnamese agencies to effectively implement high-level agreements and commitments, with priority given to economic, trade and investment cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to a more substantive and effective Strategic Partnership.



At his meeting with French Ambassador Didier Le Bret, the Vietnamese leader expressed confidence that the ambassador’s extensive diplomatic experience would contribute to further deepening and enhancing the effectiveness of the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He conveyed greetings to President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, and recalled the successful outcomes of his state visit to France and attendance at the Space Summit in September.



He called for effective implementation of agreements reached during the visit, including continued high-level exchanges and efforts to boost bilateral trade through major economic projects and contracts, particularly in aerospace and nuclear energy.



The host suggested the two sides fully tap their potential in education and training, especially French-language teaching, heritage preservation, culture and people-to-people exchanges. He also called for effective coordination in organising Vietnam Stage Week in France in October.



Ambassador Le Bret recalled the success of the top Vietnamese leader’s recent visit to France and said bilateral relations are at their strongest stage.



Reaffirming France’s commitment to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, he agreed with the priorities outlined by the General Secretary and President Lam and pledged close coordination in implementing high-level commitments and agreements, fostering stable and long-term bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on promoting collaboration in science, technology, and technology transfer./.​