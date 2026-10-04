Pu Sam Cap captivates visitors to Lai Chau

Livestream connects Lai Chau specialties with wider markets
Livestreaming is opening up new sales channels for Lai Chau’s local specialties, helping highland products reach consumers faster and across a wider market.
Blessed with spectacular caves and a cool climate year-round, the Pu Sam Cap cave complex is emerging as a popular destination for visitors to the mountainous westernmost province of Lai Chau. Beyond its pristine natural beauty, the site also carries historical and cultural values closely linked to the lives of ethnic communities in Vietnam’s north-western region.
Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift strongly from volume to quality-driven growth, strengthen linkages and define right markets and products to attract high-value visitors, creating new momentum for sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness, said insiders.
The Vietnam Maritime Forum 2026, themed “Building Vietnam into a strong maritime nation through international cooperation and integration”, convened in Hanoi on October 2.
Vietnamese Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as a judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Vietnam’s participation in international judicial institutions.
As part of the “100 Days of Digital Transformation” campaign, Hanoi is stepping up the use of technology across all aspects of social life, with particular emphasis on preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Going beyond the digitisation of documents and materials, many traditional cultural spaces are experimenting with new ways to bring heritage from physical settings into the digital realm, making it accessible to a much wider audience.
The National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Trade Fraud and Counterfeit Goods has ordered ministries, agencies and its members in provinces and cities to intensify enforcement against intellectual property violations, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.
FDI is being positioned as a driver of economic restructuring and higher-quality growth in Quang Ninh. In the first eight months of 2026, the northern province attracted nearly 1.13 billion USD in FDI. During the same period, processing and manufacturing grew by more than 31%, highlighting the sector’s growing role in the local economy.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has stressed that people’s health and physical fitness are an important component of national strength, calling for sports development to be integrated into the broader strategy for human development.
Phu Quoc is accelerating upgrades to its power infrastructure to ensure a reliable electricity supply for APEC 2027, as rising demand from major tourism, service and infrastructure projects puts greater pressure on the island’s power system.
The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 opened on October 1 at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the theme “Converging Heritage - Shaping the Future.”
Vietnam’s hosting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027 will provide an excellent opportunity for the Southeast Asian country to affirm its stature in a new era of development.
Vietnam in emerging and strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is keen to deepen cooperation with digital transformation, green transition, robotics and energy.
Vietnam has maintained close and responsible cooperation with the European Council and EU member states on tax-related matters under the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on October 1.
On September 28, the luxury Hanoi - Ninh Binh tourist train welcomed its first passengers on a journey themed “Connecting Heritage Destinations”. The high-quality rail tourism product offers not only a comfortable and novel travel experience, but also a new, sustainable approach to tourism, adding a distinctive attraction to the ancient capital.
A workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening Capacity for Effective Organisation and Coordination” was held in Hanoi on October 1 to share experience and enhance coordination among ministries, sectors, localities and international partners, contributing to the successful organisation of APEC Year 2027.
Marking 20 years of development, the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City continues to affirm its role as one of the leading large-scale international tourism promotion events in Vietnam and the Mekong region.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) on September 30 launched a new route connecting Hong Kong (China) with Hanoi, helping strengthen economic, trade and tourism ties between the two sides.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 30 for heads of delegations from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat attending the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives.
The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its sixth session on the morning of September 30 after six days of work.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30 to review military and defence tasks in the third quarter and set priorities for the last one.
After nearly a decade of implementing Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made strong progress. Markets have expanded, infrastructure investment has increased, while tourism products and service quality have gradually improved. Yet as the sector grows, so do the demands placed on it. Tourism must not only attract more visitors but also generate greater value. Against this backdrop, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, setting the goal of developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.