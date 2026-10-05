Business

Scientific initiatives add value to Vietnamese farm produce

In 2026, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee honoured 42 “Scientists for Farmers” and presented 24 “Farmers’ technical innovation” awards for initiatives developed from practical production needs. The recognised works demonstrate the growing role of science and technology in improving production efficiency, increasing the value of farm produce and helping farmers access new markets.

Comb honey produced using Le Loc Quan’s interlocking-frame technique is well regarded for its quality and popular in the Korean market (Photo: VNA)
Comb honey produced using Le Loc Quan’s interlocking-frame technique is well regarded for its quality and popular in the Korean market (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Scientific and technical innovations developed by Vietnamese farmers and scientists are helping improve the quality and value of agricultural products, while opening up new market opportunities for Vietnamese exports.

In 2026, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee honoured 42 “Scientists for Farmers” and presented 24 “Farmers’ technical innovation” awards for initiatives developed from practical production needs. The recognised works demonstrate the growing role of science and technology in improving production efficiency, increasing the value of farm produce and helping farmers access new markets.

Adding value to Vietnamese bee honey

Honey is a valuable agricultural product produced in many localities, closely linked to beekeeping and farmers’ livelihoods. As production expands, producers are also improving techniques for beekeeping, harvesting, refining, and processing to enhance quality, diversify products, and increase the value of local raw materials.

Nguyen Manh Hung, from Tinh Gia ward, Thanh Hoa province, independently researched and developed the NH-10/70 honey purification machine after observing that manually harvested honey often contained impurities, foamed easily and changed colour during storage, affecting its sale.

After years of research, testing and improvements, the machine was completed for production in 2021. Designed for household production, it is easy to operate and transport and uses standard household electricity.

The equipment has helped improve honey purity, storage capacity, and quality. While honey previously sold for about 100,000 VND (3,85 USD) per litre, purified honey can fetch 2-2.5 times that price. The product has also been completed under the OCOP standards, facilitating market access.

Hung’s invention won second prize at the provincial technical innovation contest in 2023 and first prize at the Farmers' Technical Innovation Contest 2026 organised by the VFU Central Committee.

After 25 years in beekeeping in Dau Giay Commune, Dong Nai city, Le Loc Quan has developed new ways to increase the value of Vietnamese honey. He established the Quan Phat Honey Facility, with about 1,000sq.m of workshop space and 2,000sq.m of apiaries, creating jobs for local workers while supporting beekeepers through technical guidance and product purchases.

By studying European-standard honey production models, Quan upgraded his honey processing equipment in late 2023 and diversified his products from comb honey to refined honey, centrifuged honey, honey wine and honey colouring. He also researched powdered refined honey and led a project to improve bee frames and tiered hives for producing natural-wax comb honey, which achieved three-star OCOP certification.

In October 2026, Quan was honoured as a “Scientist for Farmers” by the VFU Central Committee in recognition of his research and production initiatives.

Expanding farmers’ scientific initiatives

In the upland fields of An Tien village, Bao Thang commune, Lao Cai province, where water is often scarce, Dang Thi Kim Oanh made a bold switch from rice farming to organically grown kumquats. Without using pesticides or herbicides, she focused on improving the soil and monitoring the plants’ growth. The kumquat trees adapted well to the climate and soil, producing abundant fruit that traders purchased directly from the farm.

To reduce dependence on fresh-fruit sales and market fluctuations, Oanh worked with her family and technical agencies to develop three processed products: ginger-honey kumquat syrup, ginger-honey kumquat preserve, and kumquat-lemongrass-chili dipping sauce.

Her solution, “Deep processing of VietGAP kumquats into OCOP products to increase added value, reduce post-harvest losses and develop a sustainable value chain,” recently received an encouragement award in the “Farmers’ technical innovation” category.

The model has also created additional livelihood opportunities, with some local households converting inefficient farmland to kumquat cultivation. Local authorities have oriented to expand the model and develop links among growers and processors.

According to Bui Thi Thom, Vice Chairwoman of the VFU Central Committee, the union’s awards aim to recognise scientists, intellectuals and farmers whose research, inventions and technical solutions have been effectively applied.

The programme helps encourage farmers to adopt new production methods, apply science, technology and digital transformation, and develop organic and circular production models and higher-value products, she said./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Scientific initiatives #Vietnamese farm produce
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Related News

A booth introducing OCOP products at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Festival links farm produce, OCOP products, traditional crafts with tourism development

Held for the first time in Tuyen Quang, the festival runs from September 18 to 24 along Chien Thang Song Lo street in Minh Xuan ward, featuring 120 booths operated by businesses and cooperatives from 17 provinces and cities nationwide. It also includes six shared booths showcasing Tuyen Quang’s traditional crafts and 30 food stalls linked with the beer festival.

See more

Shoe sole production at Kepai Co., Ltd. (a Japanese-invested enterprise) in Tan Kim Industrial Park (Tay Ninh) (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh expands industrial space to attract investment

To date, Tay Ninh has 3,234 domestic investment projects with total registered capital of nearly 800 trillion VND and 2,152 FDI projects with total registered capital exceeding 27 billion USD, ranking seventh nationwide in FDI attraction.

The Thu Thiem peninsula, an area positioned as the core of Vietnam's international financial centre. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam revises scheme to improve sovereign credit rating by 2030

Under the decision, Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, while building a competitive and effective governance system and a dynamic economy driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Rooftop solar power system at Kizuna JV Joint Stock Company in Tan Kim Industrial Park (Can Giuoc commune, Tay Ninh). (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power development falls short of target: deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai noted that rooftop solar power has several advantages, including short construction time, limited land requirements and reduced transmission losses. The Government has therefore promoted its development amid rapidly rising electricity demand, projected to increase by around 10% annually.

Intensive shrimp farming zone of Vietnam Clean Seafood JS Company. (Photo: VNA)

Agriculture, forestry, fishery sector continues to underpin economy

The performance reflected relatively broad-based growth, with fisheries, livestock farming and perennial crops emerging as key drivers. These areas helped the sector continue to underpin the economy, safeguard food security and contribute to exports, Dau Ngoc Hung, head of the NSO’s agriculture, forestry and fishery statistics division, said at a press conference in Hanoi on October 3.

Shoppers at the Vietnamese goods section of Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s CPI rises 4.52% in first nine months of 2026

Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on October 3, NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong said the CPI in September rose 0.62% from the previous month, mainly due to higher domestic fuel prices following global energy price movements and tuition fee increases at some universities and private schools for the new academic year.

DEEP C Hai Phong Industrial Park is envisioned as a model of an eco-industrial park and sustainable development in Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)

Hai Phong works to expand cooperation space, anticipate green investment

In line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on boosting the foreign-invested economic sector, the northern port city of Hai Phong is stepping up economic, trade, and investment connections with Chinese partners, creating new growth opportunities and enhancing foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Yaris Cross SUV led Toyota Vietnam’s sales in September 2026, with 1,799 units sold, including 413 hybrid vehicles. (Photo: VNA)

Toyota sales surge 45% in Vietnam, hybrids sales double

Toyota Vietnam sold 7,114 vehicles in September, up 45% month-on-month, while hybrid sales doubled year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, showing growing demand for hybrid vehicles as Vietnam’s auto market moves towards greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

A view of Bien Hoa 2 Industrial Park in Dong Nai city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees 149,700 new businesses in nine months

Vietnam recorded nearly 149,700 newly established enterprises in the first nine months of 2026, up 3.2% year-on-year, with total registered capital rising 32.7% to over 1.88 quadrillion VND (71.6 billion USD).

A new urban project is under construction in Nam Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam posts GDP growth of 9.95% in Q3

In the first nine months, Vietnam's GDP was estimated to increase 9.01% from the same period last year. Agriculture, forestry and fisheries grew 4.02%, contributing 5.35% to overall gross value added growth; industry and construction rose 11.21%, contributing 49.62%; and services expanded 8.69%, contributing 45.03%.

Customers transact at the headquarters of Bao Viet Securities Company in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister highlights measures to improve quality of Vietnam's stock market

The Ministry of Finance will expand the supply of capital and diversifying market products. It has submitted to the Government regulations on initial public offerings (IPOs) linked to listing, making it easier for businesses to list shares, while encouraging large companies with sound corporate governance to list on the stock market.

An automated robot operates on the production line at CAYI Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city. (Photo:VNA)

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years.

Transporting and loading commercial rice for export by the Southern Food Corporation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam posts trade surplus after nine months of deficit

Vietnam's total export and import turnover reached 117.69 billion USD in September, up 7.3% from the previous month and 42.4% year-on-year. Notably, the goods trade balance returned to a surplus of 1.27 billion USD after nine consecutive months of deficit.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung concludes the Government’s regular September meeting and the Government’s online conference with localities. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister requests stronger efforts to tap growth potential

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 3 called on ministries, sectors and localities to more effectively tap available growth potential, remove bottlenecks and maximise growth drivers in the final months of 2026, with the aim of achieving the year’s socio-economic development targets and creating momentum for 2027.