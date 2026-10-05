Scientific initiatives add value to Vietnamese farm produce

Hanoi (VNA) - Scientific and technical innovations developed by Vietnamese farmers and scientists are helping improve the quality and value of agricultural products, while opening up new market opportunities for Vietnamese exports.



In 2026, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee honoured 42 “Scientists for Farmers” and presented 24 “Farmers’ technical innovation” awards for initiatives developed from practical production needs. The recognised works demonstrate the growing role of science and technology in improving production efficiency, increasing the value of farm produce and helping farmers access new markets.



Adding value to Vietnamese bee honey



Honey is a valuable agricultural product produced in many localities, closely linked to beekeeping and farmers’ livelihoods. As production expands, producers are also improving techniques for beekeeping, harvesting, refining, and processing to enhance quality, diversify products, and increase the value of local raw materials.



Nguyen Manh Hung, from Tinh Gia ward, Thanh Hoa province, independently researched and developed the NH-10/70 honey purification machine after observing that manually harvested honey often contained impurities, foamed easily and changed colour during storage, affecting its sale.



After years of research, testing and improvements, the machine was completed for production in 2021. Designed for household production, it is easy to operate and transport and uses standard household electricity.



The equipment has helped improve honey purity, storage capacity, and quality. While honey previously sold for about 100,000 VND (3,85 USD) per litre, purified honey can fetch 2-2.5 times that price. The product has also been completed under the OCOP standards, facilitating market access.



Hung’s invention won second prize at the provincial technical innovation contest in 2023 and first prize at the Farmers' Technical Innovation Contest 2026 organised by the VFU Central Committee.



After 25 years in beekeeping in Dau Giay Commune, Dong Nai city, Le Loc Quan has developed new ways to increase the value of Vietnamese honey. He established the Quan Phat Honey Facility, with about 1,000sq.m of workshop space and 2,000sq.m of apiaries, creating jobs for local workers while supporting beekeepers through technical guidance and product purchases.



By studying European-standard honey production models, Quan upgraded his honey processing equipment in late 2023 and diversified his products from comb honey to refined honey, centrifuged honey, honey wine and honey colouring. He also researched powdered refined honey and led a project to improve bee frames and tiered hives for producing natural-wax comb honey, which achieved three-star OCOP certification.



In October 2026, Quan was honoured as a “Scientist for Farmers” by the VFU Central Committee in recognition of his research and production initiatives.



Expanding farmers’ scientific initiatives



In the upland fields of An Tien village, Bao Thang commune, Lao Cai province, where water is often scarce, Dang Thi Kim Oanh made a bold switch from rice farming to organically grown kumquats. Without using pesticides or herbicides, she focused on improving the soil and monitoring the plants’ growth. The kumquat trees adapted well to the climate and soil, producing abundant fruit that traders purchased directly from the farm.



To reduce dependence on fresh-fruit sales and market fluctuations, Oanh worked with her family and technical agencies to develop three processed products: ginger-honey kumquat syrup, ginger-honey kumquat preserve, and kumquat-lemongrass-chili dipping sauce.



Her solution, “Deep processing of VietGAP kumquats into OCOP products to increase added value, reduce post-harvest losses and develop a sustainable value chain,” recently received an encouragement award in the “Farmers’ technical innovation” category.



The model has also created additional livelihood opportunities, with some local households converting inefficient farmland to kumquat cultivation. Local authorities have oriented to expand the model and develop links among growers and processors.



According to Bui Thi Thom, Vice Chairwoman of the VFU Central Committee, the union’s awards aim to recognise scientists, intellectuals and farmers whose research, inventions and technical solutions have been effectively applied.



The programme helps encourage farmers to adopt new production methods, apply science, technology and digital transformation, and develop organic and circular production models and higher-value products, she said./.

VNA