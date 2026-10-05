Hanoi ranks first in 2026 Provincial Innovation Index

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FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months
Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
Top leader receives newly accredited ambassadors
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on October 3 the ambassadors of Palestine, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil and France, who presented their credentials and officially began their terms of office in Vietnam.
Pu Sam Cap captivates visitors to Lai Chau
Blessed with spectacular caves and a cool climate year-round, the Pu Sam Cap cave complex is emerging as a popular destination for visitors to the mountainous westernmost province of Lai Chau. Beyond its pristine natural beauty, the site also carries historical and cultural values closely linked to the lives of ethnic communities in Vietnam’s north-western region.
Vietnam tourism poised for breakthrough growth
Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift strongly from volume to quality-driven growth, strengthen linkages and define right markets and products to attract high-value visitors, creating new momentum for sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness, said insiders.
Livestream connects Lai Chau specialties with wider markets
Livestreaming is opening up new sales channels for Lai Chau’s local specialties, helping highland products reach consumers faster and across a wider market.
Forum seeks to turn Vietnam into strong maritime nation
The Vietnam Maritime Forum 2026, themed “Building Vietnam into a strong maritime nation through international cooperation and integration”, convened in Hanoi on October 2.
Vietnam has first female judge at International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
Vietnamese Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh is the first Vietnamese national to serve as a judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) since the tribunal was established 30 years ago, marking a milestone in Vietnam’s participation in international judicial institutions.
Digital transformation brings cultural heritage closer to the public
As part of the “100 Days of Digital Transformation” campaign, Hanoi is stepping up the use of technology across all aspects of social life, with particular emphasis on preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Going beyond the digitisation of documents and materials, many traditional cultural spaces are experimenting with new ways to bring heritage from physical settings into the digital realm, making it accessible to a much wider audience.
Crackdown intensifies on counterfeits, intellectual property violations
The National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Trade Fraud and Counterfeit Goods has ordered ministries, agencies and its members in provinces and cities to intensify enforcement against intellectual property violations, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.
Quang Ninh directs FDI towards high-tech manufacturing
FDI is being positioned as a driver of economic restructuring and higher-quality growth in Quang Ninh. In the first eight months of 2026, the northern province attracted nearly 1.13 billion USD in FDI. During the same period, processing and manufacturing grew by more than 31%, highlighting the sector’s growing role in the local economy.
Top leader calls for sports development to build national strength
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has stressed that people’s health and physical fitness are an important component of national strength, calling for sports development to be integrated into the broader strategy for human development.
Phu Quoc strengthens power system ahead of APEC 2027
Phu Quoc is accelerating upgrades to its power infrastructure to ensure a reliable electricity supply for APEC 2027, as rising demand from major tourism, service and infrastructure projects puts greater pressure on the island’s power system.
World cultures converge in Hanoi to shape a shared future
The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 opened on October 1 at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the theme “Converging Heritage - Shaping the Future.”
Vietnam ramps up preparations for APEC 2027
Vietnam’s hosting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027 will provide an excellent opportunity for the Southeast Asian country to affirm its stature in a new era of development.
Japanese bank eyes deeper hi-tech cooperation with Vietnam
Vietnam in emerging and strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is keen to deepen cooperation with digital transformation, green transition, robotics and energy.
Vietnam discusses tax cooperation with EU
Vietnam has maintained close and responsible cooperation with the European Council and EU member states on tax-related matters under the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on October 1.
Luxury tourist train connects heritage destinations
On September 28, the luxury Hanoi - Ninh Binh tourist train welcomed its first passengers on a journey themed “Connecting Heritage Destinations”. The high-quality rail tourism product offers not only a comfortable and novel travel experience, but also a new, sustainable approach to tourism, adding a distinctive attraction to the ancient capital.
Vietnam strengthens coordination for APEC Year 2027
A workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening Capacity for Effective Organisation and Coordination” was held in Hanoi on October 1 to share experience and enhance coordination among ministries, sectors, localities and international partners, contributing to the successful organisation of APEC Year 2027.
Ho Chi Minh City int’l travel expo features largest-ever showcase
Marking 20 years of development, the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City continues to affirm its role as one of the leading large-scale international tourism promotion events in Vietnam and the Mekong region.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches Hanoi–Hong Kong route
Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) on September 30 launched a new route connecting Hong Kong (China) with Hanoi, helping strengthen economic, trade and tourism ties between the two sides.