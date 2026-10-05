Politics

Vietnam advances comprehensive international integration

Recent activities in external relations and international cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and culture demonstrate concrete steps to realise this approach, increasingly linking international integration with national construction, development and defence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organisation and coordination” on October 1 (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organisation and coordination” on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation calls for improving the quality, effectiveness, synchronisation and depth of international integration, with Vietnam shifting from participation to proactively contributing to, building and shaping cooperation frameworks while maximising external resources to strengthen national capacity.

Recent activities in external relations and international cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and culture demonstrate concrete steps to realise this approach, increasingly linking international integration with national construction, development and defence.

From participation to proactive contribution

Vietnam’s proactive role in multilateral diplomacy has been evident in preparations to host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027. Preparations are focused on organisational consolidation, agenda development, logistics, training and communications.

At the fourth meeting of the National Committee for APEC 2027, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said hosting APEC 2027 will be an important multilateral diplomatic activity and an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its stature and position. Successful organisation of APEC Year 2027, particularly the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, will enable Vietnam to make its mark on APEC while creating opportunities to mobilise international resources for socio-economic development.

A workshop on preparations for APEC Year 2027, jointly organised by the APEC 2027 National Secretariat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State, also helped Vietnam learn from international experience and strengthen its organisational and coordination capacity.

At recent senior officials’ meetings of the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) and Mekong-Japan cooperation frameworks, Vietnam proactively proposed renewing approaches, shaping a common vision and identifying priorities suited to new development requirements, focusing on economic connectivity, tourism, human resources and sustainable water management.

Vietnam also proposed cooperation priorities including smart supply chains, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, combating transnational crime and stronger resource mobilisation. Senior officials backed the proposals for submission to the 12th CLMV Summit and 13th Mekong-Japan Summit.

These activities reflect a shift from participating in cooperation mechanisms to proposing initiatives and helping shape their agendas and priorities, in line with Resolution 59-NQ/TW’s call for Vietnam to become an active and responsible partner in international mechanisms.

Comprehensive integration across sectors

The resolution calls for comprehensive and extensive international integration, with different areas closely linked and mutually reinforcing. Recent activities show that integration is expanding beyond economic and diplomatic fields to defence, security and responses to transnational challenges.

The Ministry of Public Security recently hosted an ASEAN law enforcement high-level conference on cooperation in combating criminal fugitives, seeking to enhance regional coordination and implement the ASEAN Plan of Action in Combating Transnational Crime for 2026-2035.

In defence, the Ministry of National Defence assigned four Vietnam People’s Army officers to UN peacekeeping missions. Two will serve as experts at UN Headquarters in the US and two with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), reflecting Vietnam’s growing professional capacity and involvement in international peacekeeping.

The Vietnam Maritime Forum 2026, themed “Building Vietnam into a strong maritime nation through international cooperation and integration”, promoted dialogue among authorities, researchers, businesses and the public, with international cooperation expected to help protect Vietnam’s sovereignty and sovereign rights while mobilising knowledge and resources for maritime development.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s cooperation with UNESCO in organising the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, which adopted the Hanoi Document on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UNESCO relations, highlighted the country’s growing role in multilateral and cultural diplomacy. The document reflected regional perspectives and priorities in heritage conservation and demonstrated Vietnam’s capacity to contribute policy orientations, expertise and international standards.

From multilateral cooperation and defence and security to culture, international integration is becoming increasingly comprehensive. Vietnam is not only expanding relations and mobilising external resources, but also strengthening its capacity to contribute to shared international efforts. Turning international resources, knowledge and experience into internal strength will help ensure that integration directly serves national construction, development and defence while enhancing Vietnam’s overall national strength in the new development era./.

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