Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 5

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 5

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on October 3 the ambassadors of Palestine, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil and France, who presented their credentials and officially began their terms of office in Vietnam.

Welcoming the ambassadors, the top leader highlighted their important role in effectively implementing agreements and commitments between Vietnam and their respective countries, helping further deepen bilateral ties in a faster and more substantive manner for the mutual benefit of each country. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 3 called on ministries, sectors and localities to more effectively tap available growth potential, remove bottlenecks and maximise growth drivers in the final months of 2026, with the aim of achieving the year’s socio-economic development targets and creating momentum for 2027.

The PM made the request while chairing the September regular Government meeting and an online conference between the Government and localities, held in person at the Government headquarters and connected via videoconference with ministries, sectors and 34 provinces and cities nationwide. Read full story

- The National Innovation Day 2026 was held in Hanoi on October 4, with Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung calling for businesses to be placed at the heart of the national innovation process.

Addressing the event, held by the Ministry of Science and Technology in coordination with the Hanoi People’s Committee, Deputy PM Dung said Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as a top breakthrough and a key driver for developing modern productive forces, reforming production relations and renewing national governance. Against this backdrop, innovation must not be viewed merely as an area requiring support, but as a driving force to be activated across the economy and society, he said. Read full story

- Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2026 was estimated to expand 9.95% year-on-year, higher than the growth rates of 8.15% in the first quarter and 8.81% in the second, Director of the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance Nguyen Thi Huong said at a press conference on October 3.

Huong said that despite complex developments in the global situation, Vietnam’s socio-economic performance in the third quarter and first nine months continued to deliver positive and important results across most sectors. Read full story

- Vietnam recorded a trade surplus in September after nine consecutive months of trade deficits, according to a socio-economic report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 released by the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance on October 3.

The report showed that total export and import turnover reached 117.69 billion USD in September, up 7.3% from the previous month and 42.4% year-on-year. Notably, the goods trade balance returned to a surplus of 1.27 billion USD after nine consecutive months of deficit. Read full story

- Hanoi topped the 2026 Provincial Innovation Index (PII), retaining the leading position for the fourth consecutive year, according to results announced by the Ministry of Science and Technology at the 2026 National Innovation Day in Hanoi on October 4.

The PII is designed to provide data and evidence to help localities formulate and implement measures to improve innovation performance. Read full story

- Vietnam welcomed more than 17.7 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 14.5% year-on-year, reaching nearly 71% of its target, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Air travel remained the dominant mode, accounting for 83.2% of total international arrivals in the nine-month period, followed by land travel at 15.4% and sea travel at 1.4%. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on October 1

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