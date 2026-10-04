Politics

Vietnam, UK step up cooperation in training, theoretical research

Discussions focused on three main areas, namely international situation and the communist and workers’ movement; demand on improving the quality of cadre training; and research cooperation, academic exchanges and publishing.

Le Hai Binh, Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) meets with Chair of the Communist Party of Britain Lorraine Douglas. (Photo: VNA)
Le Hai Binh, Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) meets with Chair of the Communist Party of Britain Lorraine Douglas. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) - A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), led by Le Hai Binh, Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Director of the Academy, has paid a working visit to the UK.

The visit from September 27 to October 3 opened up practical avenues for cooperation in staff training, theoretical research and publishing.

Discussions focused on three main areas, namely international situation and the communist and workers’ movement; demand on improving the quality of cadre training; and research cooperation, academic exchanges and publishing.

The delegation held talks with the Communist Party of Britain, led by its Chair Lorraine Douglas, and the New Communist Party of Britain, led by General Secretary Andy Brooks. The two sides discussed challenges facing the contemporary communist movement, including generational gaps, youth engagement and the need to link Marxist studies with practical development.

The British side introduced its theoretical journal Communist Review and shared experience in ideological work. The two sides agreed to continue information exchanges and promote exchanges among young party members. The exchanges also provided useful reference material for the HCMA’s theoretical research.

At the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, the delegation met Professor Rebecca Kitteridge, Professor of Practice in Public Policy and Co-Director of the Leadership Programmes. They shared a common interest in evidence-based policymaking.

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Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) meets with General Secretary of the New Communist Party of Britain Andy Brooks. (Photo: VNA)

Binh outlined the HCMA’s key functions in research, strategic and policy advice, and training high- and mid-level Party officials, linked to Vietnam’s centenary development goals. He proposed jointly designing certified courses and programmes for Vietnamese officials as well as international learners at the academy.

At a meeting with Oxford University leaders, Professor Alex Betts, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement, Sport and Community, expressed readiness to help connect the HCMA with relevant academic units. The delegation proposed joint research, scholar exchanges and visits by Oxford experts to the academy, particularly as Vietnam works towards becoming a developed country by 2045 and prepares to host APEC 2027.

At Oxford University Press, Georgina Hoare, Senior Manager for Academic Rights and Licensing, discussed opportunities to publish HCMA works, helping bring Vietnamese theoretical research to international readers.

At Chatham House, Ben Bland, Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme, held discussions with the delegation on ASEAN’s role, shifts in the global order and development models.

Working sessions with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the FCDO Diplomatic Academy and the Vietnam-UK Network also contributed to greater mutual understanding and provided additional reference material for the HCMA’s research.

The visit identified a number of concrete areas for cooperation, laying a foundation for the HCMA to develop specific programmes and plans in the coming period and contribute to improving the quality of Vietnam’s cadre workforce to meet the country’s development requirements./.


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