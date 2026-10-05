Business

Tay Ninh expands industrial space to attract investment

To date, Tay Ninh has 3,234 domestic investment projects with total registered capital of nearly 800 trillion VND and 2,152 FDI projects with total registered capital exceeding 27 billion USD, ranking seventh nationwide in FDI attraction.

Shoe sole production at Kepai Co., Ltd. (a Japanese-invested enterprise) in Tan Kim Industrial Park (Tay Ninh) (Photo: VNA)
Shoe sole production at Kepai Co., Ltd. (a Japanese-invested enterprise) in Tan Kim Industrial Park (Tay Ninh) (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southern province of Tay Ninh has seen effective investment promotion and attraction activities and industrial park infrastructure upgrade, generating additional resources for growth, while also placing greater demands on the province’s capacity to accommodate projects, provide sites and support existing businesses, according to Director of the Tay Ninh Department of Finance Truong Van Liep.

Liep said that since the beginning of 2026, Tay Ninh has stepped up investment and trade promotion activities both at home and abroad. The province has hosted and worked with domestic and foreign corporations and investors, and organised investment and trade promotion missions to the US, several European countries, China, Taiwan (China) and Malaysia. It also successfully held a conference to announce the provincial master plan and regularly organised meetings and dialogues to address difficulties faced by businesses and investors.

Notably, the 2026 Tay Ninh Investment Promotion Conference attracted around 500 major domestic and foreign investors and businesses. The province recorded investment interest and granted investment policy decisions and investment registration certificates for more than 100 projects with combined capital of about 920 trillion VND, equivalent to approximately 36 billion USD.

Thirteen projects were also launched, with total investment exceeding 110 trillion VND, or around 4.5 billion USD. These results provide a stronger basis for expanding cooperation and mobilising investment resources for the province.

According to the Tay Ninh Department of Finance, in the first nine months of 2026, the province licensed 142 new domestic investment projects with total registered capital of nearly 86 trillion VND (3.3 billion USD), up by 15 projects and more than 55 trillion VND year-on-year. It also licensed 113 new FDI projects with total registered capital of over 838 million USD, up 126 million USD. Meanwhile, registered capital was increased for 33 domestic projects by 2.761 trillion VND and for 73 FDI projects by more than 554 million USD.

To date, Tay Ninh has 3,234 domestic investment projects with total registered capital of nearly 800 trillion VND and 2,152 FDI projects with total registered capital exceeding 27 billion USD, ranking seventh nationwide in FDI attraction.

Liep said the province’s industrial parks and clusters continued to serve as key hubs for investment attraction. Tay Ninh has 54 established industrial parks, of which 35 are eligible to receive investment, covering nearly 10,300ha under planning, with an occupancy rate of 68.24%. Around 1,457ha of cleared land is available for lease. In the first nine months, the industrial parks attracted 159 new projects, including 101 FDI projects with combined capital of nearly 687 million USD and 58 domestic projects worth more than 6.42 trillion VND.

Among industrial clusters, 24 are operational and have attracted 535 projects, including 93 FDI projects. The occupancy rate stands at 84.5% based on planned industrial land and 93.9% based on land with completed infrastructure. During the period, the province established nine new industrial clusters, while 12 others submitted applications for establishment, covering around 870ha.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee Le Van Han said that although the province recorded positive economic results in the first nine months and continued to make progress in attracting investment, existing businesses remained under pressure, with the number suspending operations or being dissolved rising from a year earlier. Industrial land reserves have also begun to tighten, with only around 46ha remaining in operational industrial clusters, while demand for production sites has surged following the provincial investment promotion conference.

He therefore asked relevant agencies and localities not to stop at attracting and recording investment projects, but to turn investment promotion results into concrete projects. He also called for measures to expand industrial land reserves and strengthen business support.

The Department of Finance was tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies to monitor progress of licensed projects, identifying obstacles, proposing appropriate financial mechanisms and incentive policies to attract strategic investors, and creating favourable conditions for large-scale, leading projects that can drive industrial development and expand production linkages in the province./.


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