Khanh Hoa targets green, smart marine economy

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – With its strategic geographical location, long coastline, seaport system and Truong Sa special zone, Khanh Hoa province is pursuing a modern, green and smart marine economy with high competitiveness.

In implementing Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW on building and developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation, the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee has set clear targets, tasks and solutions for marine economic development in the new period.

The province aims for average annual GRDP growth of 11-12% during 2026-2030, with the digital economy accounting for 35% of GRDP and total factor productivity contributing more than 55% to growth. Labour productivity is expected to rise by an average of 11% annually.

Total social investment during the period is projected at around 1.05 quadrillion VND. Khanh Hoa targets 33 million tourist arrivals, including international visitors accounting for 40-45%, and tourism revenue of about 9 billion USD. Services and tourism are expected to contribute around 20% of GRDP.

For the Van Phong Economic Zone, the province aims to attract about 450 trillion VND in newly registered investment, with 75% of the capital expected to be disbursed. The zone is projected to contribute about 30% of the province's GRDP and more than 30% of local budget revenue, while creating jobs for around 55,000 workers.

Khanh Hoa also targets an occupancy rate of 75-90% at industrial parks in the Van Phong Economic Zone that become operational before 2028, and plans to establish at least one eco-industrial park by 2030.

Alongside economic development, the province is focusing on improving human resources and living standards. It aims to raise its Human Development Index (HDI) to around 0.8, above the national average, while having 90% of workers receive training, with 40% holding degrees or certificates.

The Ca Na port infrastructure and logistics centre projects are implemented. (Photo: VNA)

According to Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Party Committee Ho Xuan Truong, the implementation of Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW must be aligned with the provincial master plan and the target of double-digit economic growth, as well as the development orientation for the Van Phong Economic Zone and the provincial tourism development strategy for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2045.

It will also be integrated with programmes on fisheries, energy, industry, logistics, urban development, science and technology, environmental protection, national defence and security.

Khanh Hoa will selectively build on the achievements and development programmes of the two provinces prior to their merger. It plans to promote balanced development among the Van Phong Economic Zone, Nha Trang-Cam Lam-Cam Ranh, the southern coastal area and Truong Sa special zone, while strengthening sea - highland linkages and connections with the Central Highlands, domestic markets and international markets.

To become a strong marine economy, the province will prioritise synchronising maritime infrastructure and expanding its development space. Airports, seaports, coastal roads, expressways, national highways, railways and east-west transport corridors will be developed to connect seaports with airports, economic and industrial zones and urban areas.

Essential infrastructure for Truong Sa special zone and other strategically important islands will also be prioritised, including energy, clean water, telecommunications, healthcare, education, waste treatment, concentrated aquaculture areas, fishing logistics, search and rescue facilities and dual-use infrastructure.

Khanh Hoa plans to develop a network of marine economic centres. The Van Phong Economic Zone in the north will become a modern, multi-sector marine economic hub focused on seaports, logistics, industry, energy, tourism, services and marine urban development.

Nha Trang-Cam Lam will serve as an international marine tourism and services centre, as well as a hub for trade and finance, marine science and technology, innovation and green, smart urban development.

The province is also studying the formation of a southern coastal economic zone centred on Phan Rang-Thuan Nam-Ca Na, linked to a deep-water seaport, logistics, energy, green industry, high-tech agriculture and supporting urban areas./.

​