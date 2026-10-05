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Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 to be held in early November

The Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 will take place on November 6-7 in Gia Lai province, bringing together management agencies, local authorities, associations, experts and businesses to identify opportunities and challenges and discuss logistics development solutions suited to the new period.

Quy Nhon Port, located in Quy Nhon Bay of Gia Lai province, offers highly favourable conditions for vessel anchoring and cargo handling throughout the year. (Photo: VNA)
Quy Nhon Port, located in Quy Nhon Bay of Gia Lai province, offers highly favourable conditions for vessel anchoring and cargo handling throughout the year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 will take place on November 6-7 in Gia Lai province, focusing on solutions to strengthen connectivity and create new growth momentum for the logistics sector, particularly in the Central and Central Highlands regions.

Themed “Connecting Highland Logistics with Global Value Chains,” the forum will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with relevant agencies.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, held annually since 2013, the Vietnam Logistics Forum is an important event for the country’s logistics sector, aimed at promoting logistics services, strengthening links between logistics and production, trade and import-export activities, and providing a platform for dialogue, information updates and discussions on key issues facing the domestic and international logistics industry.

Over the years, it has become a platform for fostering business cooperation, attracting investment and contributing to the development of Vietnam’s logistics services sector.

The choice of Gia Lai as the venue for this year’s forum is also linked to the need to strengthen logistics connectivity in the Central and Central Highlands regions. The area benefits from a system of seaports along the central coast and East-West economic corridors, providing opportunities to connect production areas, industrial parks and border gates with domestic and international markets.

However, goods from the Central and Central Highlands regions for export are still transported mainly by road, while horizontal connectivity, cargo consolidation points, cold storage facilities and multimodal transport services remain underdeveloped. These limitations increase transportation time and costs, highlighting the need to strengthen links among production areas, border gates and seaports.

Against this backdrop, the Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 will bring together management agencies, local authorities, associations, experts and businesses to identify opportunities and challenges and discuss logistics development solutions suited to the new period.

The event will not only continue the forum’s annual activities but also seek to promote regional connectivity, strengthen links between production areas and logistics systems, expand investment cooperation and enhance Vietnam’s ability to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains.

Under the programme, delegates will conduct field visits to Quy Nhon Port and the Becamex-VSIP Industrial Park in Gia Lai on the afternoon of November 6 to learn about logistics infrastructure capacity, production and import-export activities, and regional connectivity. The plenary session will open at 8 a.m. on November 7.

The plenary session will also feature a ceremony to present certificates of merit from the Minister of Industry and Trade to organisations and individuals with outstanding achievements in developing logistics services; the launch of local logistics associations; and the signing of memoranda of understanding between organisations and businesses, contributing to greater connectivity and cooperation in the logistics sector.

Two thematic sessions will also be held on November 7, focusing on improving policies and institutions to meet the needs of logistics services development in the new context; and seeking breakthrough opportunities for logistics in central Vietnam.

The forum is expected to attract around 600 delegates, including Government and National Assembly officials and representatives from ministries and central agencies, local authorities, industry associations, logistics, manufacturing, trade and import-export businesses, research institutes, universities, international organisations in Vietnam, and press and media agencies./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Vietnam Logistics Forum 2026 #logistics #Gia Lai #Ministry of Industry and Trade Gia Lai
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