VIFC-DN gradually establishes position on global financial centre map

Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang (VIFC-DN) has made its debut in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 40), ranking 71st among 117 financial centres assessed worldwide.



After nine months of establishment and operation, Da Nang is moving beyond the goal of building an international financial centre to develop an economic ecosystem connecting international capital with practical investment opportunities in Vietnam.



According to Dang Dinh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the VIFC-DN Executive Agency, the ranking marks an important milestone, reflecting the foundations that VIFC-DN and Da Nang authorities are gradually building to connect with international capital flows, institutions and markets.



Since its establishment, VIFC-DN has focused on developing an international workforce as a core foundation. Three foreign experts have joined key professional positions, bringing extensive experience from international financial centres in Qatar, Kenya and other major markets. This has enabled VIFC-DN to draw on global operational experience while building its own model and strengthen links with international experts, investors and financial institutions.



The centre is also embracing emerging financial products, with a focus on green finance, carbon credits, asset and fund management, capital markets, commodity trading platforms, fintech, tokenisation and digital assets. These are among the trends attracting growing attention from the global financial community.



The GFCI 40 report notes that financial centres worldwide are expected to prioritise digital infrastructure, fintech and digital assets, strengthen financial crime prevention and further develop capital markets over the next five years. These are also areas VIFC-DN is targeting as it seeks to position itself in segments shaping the future of global finance.



Duc said VIFC-DN, together with the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), will continue accelerating the completion of operating procedures, guidance documents and mechanisms for the VIFC, bringing them closer to international practices while remaining suited to Vietnam’s conditions and development orientations.



Alongside institutional development, VIFC-DN is expanding dialogue with financial institutions, international organisations, experts and businesses to gather market experience and demands and translate them into practical mechanisms, products and cooperation models in Da Nang.



The centre aims not merely to concentrate financial activities, but to create a transparent, innovative and business-friendly environment where international investors can seek opportunities and access new-generation financial products within an appropriate regulatory framework.



In mid-September, VIFC-DN signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). ACCA Chief Executive Helen Brand said VIFC-DN has the potential to attract banks, securities and insurance companies, fund managers and fintech firms through a regulatory environment aligned with global standards. It should also develop a comprehensive service ecosystem covering accounting, legal services, investment consultancy, technology and risk management, while creating an attractive living and working environment for international investors and professionals./.

VNA