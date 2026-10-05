Politics

Key Party leader hosts Hungarian Workers’ Party chief

The Communist Party of Vietnam always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries, said key Party leader Tran Cam Tu.

The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thürmer in Hanoi on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 5 for a delegation of the Hungarian Workers’ Party led by its President Gyula Thürmer, who is on a working trip to Vietnam from October 4-10.

The host conveyed best wishes from General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam to the delegation. He praised years of solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and countries, stressing that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always value and are grateful for the selfless, wholehearted and faithful support of Hungarian communists and people to Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, and in the current national construction and defence.

He welcomed the Hungarian Workers’ Party’s achievements, especially its steadfast commitment to ideals and Marxism-Leninism. He believed that the Party would keep consolidating its organisation, renewing its operating methods, raising its prestige and standing, and actively contributing to Hungary’s development and higher living standards.

The key Party leader affirmed Vietnam’s determination to meet two 100-year goals of becoming a developing, upper-middle-income country with modern industry by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

Reaching those targets requires Party building and rectification as a key task, tied to strengthening the Party's leadership, governing capacity and combat strength, and overhauling its leadership methods. All policies are people-centred, linking economic growth with cultural development, upholding discipline and ensuring citizens' security, safety and well-being, he said.

Vietnam will stay on the path to socialism and pursue the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties, and active, proactive global integration, he said.

He added that the CPV always values its solidarity and friendship with the Hungarian Workers' Party and communist and workers' parties worldwide, which helps build political trust and supports Vietnam's relations with other countries.

Thürmer, in reply, said he is pleased to return to Vietnam and again congratulated General Secretary and President Lam on his election as Party chief for the 14th term.

He praised Vietnam's achievements after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), calling them clear proof of the CPV's sound leadership and a source of encouragement and valuable experience for his Party and the international communist and workers' movement.

Sharing orientations to Party building and consolidation and praising Vietnam’s foreign policy, Thürmer affirmed that steadfast adherence to Marxism-Leninism is the right choice for communist parties, and believed that Vietnam would successfully achieve its development goals through 2030 and its vision to 2045.

Citing Vietnam's growing role and standing in the region and the world, he said the Hungarian Workers' Party and other Hungarian political parties support the government's efforts to deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam in an increasingly close and substantive way.

The two sides agreed on five cooperation priorities and more delegation exchanges at all levels and between the parties' advisory bodies. They shared experience in Party building and pledged to use the Party channel to boost cooperation in areas where both have strengths, while giving attention to traditional fields such as education-training, culture and people-to-people exchanges, to strengthen the social foundation for bilateral ties for the benefit of the two countries' people.

The discussions helped tighten solidarity between the two Parties, clarify the direction of long-term cooperation and elevate the role of Party diplomacy in deepening the Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership./.

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