Politics

Vietnam offers congratulations to newly elected leaders of Laos

During the second session of the 10th Lao NA on October 5, Sonexay Siphandone was elected President of the Lao NA, and Saleumxay Kommasith elected Prime Minister of the country.

Newly elected President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)
Newly elected President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man sent letters of congratulations to their newly elected Lao counterparts on October 5.

During the second session of the 10th Lao NA on October 5, Sonexay Siphandone was elected President of the Lao NA, and Saleumxay Kommasith elected Prime Minister of the country.

In their letters, PM Hung and NA President Man extended their warmest congratulations to Saleumxay Kommasith and Sonexay Siphandone on being entrusted by the Lao NA with key leadership roles which, they emphasised, demonstrates the high regard of the Lao Party, State, and people for their prestige, capabilities, and significant contributions to the national construction, defence, and development in Laos.

vnanet-saleumxay-kommasith.jpg
Newly elected Prime Minister of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith (Photo: VNA)

They voiced confidence that the new Lao leaders will successfully guide the Lao Government and NA in implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, building a Laos of peace, independence, democracy, unity, and prosperity with an increasingly elevated international standing.

Expressing delight at the recent advancements in the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, PM Hung and NA President Man affirmed their wish to work closely with their Lao counterparts to sustainably develop the ties between the two Parties and nations, thereby bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and actively contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.

On the same day, Le Hoai Trung, Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent a congratulatory letter to Thongsavan Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, on the occasion of the latter’s election to the Politburo of the 12th Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Laos #Lao National Assembly #Sonexay Siphandone #Saleumxay Kommasith #Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

A booth showcasing rice products from Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Laos Product Week opens in Hanoi

Vietnam–Laos Product Week, themed “Beautiful Champa Flowers,” opened in Hanoi on October 1 as part of the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” programme, bringing distinctive products from the two countries closer to consumers while creating opportunities for businesses to expand market links.

Vietnamese and Lao officials at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos promote cooperation in personnel training for communications, ideological work

Vietnam and Laos should strengthen experience sharing in political, ideological and ethical affairs, theoretical research, practical reviews, public opinion orientation and protection of the Party’s ideological foundation, while paying greater attention to emerging issues related to digital transformation and the application of science and technology in communications and ideological work

See more

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The 2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi on October 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Annual International Forum on Public Governance opens in Hanoi

Vietnam is reforming its organisational apparatus, operating a two-tier local administration system, promoting decentralisation and delegation of power, and accelerating digital transformation. These are not merely organisational changes, but a systemic transformation requiring comprehensive innovation, from problem identification and policy design to coordination and implementation.

The opening session of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee convenes fourth plenum

General Secretary and President To Lam said that the fourth plenum must focus on creating conditions for effective implementation while preparing the theoretical, organisational and human resources foundations for the country’s long-term development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a workshop titled “Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organisation and coordination” on October 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances comprehensive international integration

Recent activities in external relations and international cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and culture demonstrate concrete steps to realise this approach, increasingly linking international integration with national construction, development and defence.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura (standing) in the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community, businesses and traders. (Photo: VNA)

Czech lower house speaker visits Vietnamese community in Prague

President of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura praised the community’s integration and contributions to Czech society, noting that its hard work, strong work ethic, emphasis on education and responsibility to family have helped it establish a positive standing in the country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) receives Palestinian Ambassador Shadi Abu Zarqa in Hanoi on October 3. (Photo; VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam receives newly accredited ambassadors

Welcoming the ambassadors, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam highlighted their important role in effectively implementing agreements and commitments between Vietnam and their respective countries, helping further deepen bilateral ties in a faster and more substantive manner for the mutual benefit of each country.

Illustrative photo of pangasius fillets, a Vietnamese export to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada unlock new cooperation opportunities

Vietnam has become an increasingly important partner for Canada, not only as a major trading and manufacturing economy in Southeast Asia but also as an active ASEAN member and Chair of the CPTPP Commission in 2026.

Can Giuoc Power Company (PC Tay Ninh) workers inspect the electrical system at the Can Giuoc 110kV substation. (Photo: VNA)

Measures to be taken to remove barriers for power investment

The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to submit a revised Law on Electricity to the National Assembly at its October session, aiming to remove investment barriers and facilitate mobilisation of resources for power generation and grid development, said Deputy Minister Truong Thanh Hoai.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Localities committed to achieving 2026 growth targets

Localities nationwide hailed effective and flexible directions delivered by the Government so far this year, resulting in positive nine-month socio-economic growth, and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving targets set for the whole 2026 at an online Government-locality conference on October 3.

Minister-Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (File photo. Source: VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms support for self-determination, decolonisation process

Vietnam consistently supports the universal objectives of the decolonisation process and the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, in line with the UN Charter, General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) and other relevant resolutions.

Illustrative Image

Vietnam congratulates Germany on Unity Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 3 sent a congratulatory message to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990-2026).