Vietnam offers congratulations to newly elected leaders of Laos

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man sent letters of congratulations to their newly elected Lao counterparts on October 5.



During the second session of the 10th Lao NA on October 5, Sonexay Siphandone was elected President of the Lao NA, and Saleumxay Kommasith elected Prime Minister of the country.



In their letters, PM Hung and NA President Man extended their warmest congratulations to Saleumxay Kommasith and Sonexay Siphandone on being entrusted by the Lao NA with key leadership roles which, they emphasised, demonstrates the high regard of the Lao Party, State, and people for their prestige, capabilities, and significant contributions to the national construction, defence, and development in Laos.



Newly elected Prime Minister of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith (Photo: VNA)

They voiced confidence that the new Lao leaders will successfully guide the Lao Government and NA in implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, building a Laos of peace, independence, democracy, unity, and prosperity with an increasingly elevated international standing.



Expressing delight at the recent advancements in the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, PM Hung and NA President Man affirmed their wish to work closely with their Lao counterparts to sustainably develop the ties between the two Parties and nations, thereby bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and actively contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.



On the same day, Le Hoai Trung, Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent a congratulatory letter to Thongsavan Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, on the occasion of the latter’s election to the Politburo of the 12th Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party./.