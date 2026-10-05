Politics

First working day of Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The opening of the 14th CPV Central Committee's fourth plenum on October 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth plenum of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 morning, with the Party and political system building and rectification among issues high on the agenda.

Before the opening session, a delegation representing the CPV Central Committee offered incense at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in the capital.

Politburo member and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man presided over the opening on behalf of the Politburo. General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam delivered the opening speech and chaired the plenum.

The CPV Central Committee discussed personnel matters, including the election of additional members to its Inspection Commission. It also gave in-principle approval to rename the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations as the Party Committee of Mass Mobilisation, VFF and central mass organisations.

Later, delegates held group discussions on the CPV Central Committee resolution calling for stronger building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

In the afternoon, they continued group discussions on a five-year implementation review of Resolution 28-NQ/TW, issued by the 13th CPV Central Committee on November 17, 2022, which seeks to continue renewing the Party's leadership and ruling methods over the political system in the new period.

Participants also looked into Resolution 26-NQ/TW, issued by the 12th CPV Central Committee on May 19, 2018, as well as a proposed new resolution on the continued building of a contingent of personnel at all levels and the fundamental and comprehensive overhaul of the personnel work to meet the country's development needs in the new era.

The CPV Central Committee will continue its agenda on October 6./.

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